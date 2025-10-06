Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 2nd T20I: UAE-W Win Toss, Choose To Bat; Check Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 2nd T20I: ZIM-W will look to win the final match of the series against UAE-W after losing the first match

Updated on:
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: ZIM-W Aim to Avoid Series Whitewash Photo: X/ zimbabwewomen
The UAE Women arrive in good rhythm, having dominated the opening T20I by 35 runs at Bulawayo, thanks largely to skipper Esha Oza’s brutal knock of 97 and a solid supporting effort from the top order.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will be desperate to respond on home soil, their batting faltered under pressure in Game 1, and they’ll look for steadier starts and contributions from around the order to stay alive.

The match will again be hosted at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, a venue that tends to favor teams batting first and offers good rewards for aggressive stroke play. With the visitors already holding a 1-0 lead, UAE enters slightly as favorites to seal the series.

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update

UAE-W have won the toss and elected to bat first

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loreen Tshuma, Josephine Nkomo(c), Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Christine Mutasa

United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda

United Arab Emirates: Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh

Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - Live Streaming Info

Date – October 6, 2025

Time – 5 PM IST

Venue – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Broadcast – Catch the live streaming of ZIM-W vs UAE-W match on Zimbabwe Cricket YouTube channel.

