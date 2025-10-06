Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 2nd T20I: UAE-W Win Toss, Choose To Bat; Check Playing XIs

The UAE Women arrive in good rhythm, having dominated the opening T20I by 35 runs at Bulawayo, thanks largely to skipper Esha Oza’s brutal knock of 97 and a solid supporting effort from the top order.
Meanwhile, Zimbabwe Women will be desperate to respond on home soil, their batting faltered under pressure in Game 1, and they’ll look for steadier starts and contributions from around the order to stay alive.
The match will again be hosted at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, a venue that tends to favor teams batting first and offers good rewards for aggressive stroke play. With the visitors already holding a 1-0 lead, UAE enters slightly as favorites to seal the series.
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Toss Update
UAE-W have won the toss and elected to bat first
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Loreen Tshuma, Josephine Nkomo(c), Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu(w), Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Christine Mutasa
United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Zimbabwe Women Vs UAE Women, 2nd T20I: Full Squads
Zimbabwe: Adel Zimunu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nyasha Gwanzura, Runyararo Pasipanodya, Beloved Biza, Christabel Chatonzwa, Josephine Nkomo, Kelis Ndhlovu, Chiedza Dhururu, Modester Mupachikwa, Francisca Chipare, Kudzai Chigora, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda
United Arab Emirates: Rinitha Rajith, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Esha Oza, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Samaira Dharnidharka, Emily Thomas, Theertha Satish, Al Maseera, Athige Silva, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Mehak Thakur, Suraksha Kotte, Vaishnave Mahesh
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - Live Streaming Info
Date – October 6, 2025
Time – 5 PM IST
Venue – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe