Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Group B Points At Stake As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity

Zimbabwe Vs Scotland Live Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the Zimbabwe U19 vs Scotland U19 Match 2 at Takashinga Sports Club, Harare, on January 15, 2026

Zimbabwe U19 and Scotland U19 will kick off their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 clash at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on 15 January, with both sides eager to start their Group C campaign strongly. Zimbabwe, playing at home, know these conditions well and will look to leverage local familiarity to challenge Scotland, who qualified through the Europe Qualifier and haven’t beaten a Group C opponent in this stage since 2014. Scotland captain Thomas Knight and his young batsmen will need solid starts, while Zimbabwe’s squad aims to post competitive totals on a surface that can assist both batters and bowlers. A win here could set crucial momentum in a competitive pool also featuring England and Pakistan.
LIVE UPDATES

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score, U19 World Cup: Match Details!

  • Fixture: Zimbabawe vs Scotland, Match 2

  • Series: ICC Under-19 World Cup

  • Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

  • Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

  • Time: 1:00 PM IST

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score, U19 World Cup: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Group B opener, with Zimbabwe taking on Scotland. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

