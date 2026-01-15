Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Group B Points At Stake As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity X/ ICC

Zimbabwe U19 and Scotland U19 will kick off their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 clash at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on 15 January, with both sides eager to start their Group C campaign strongly. Zimbabwe, playing at home, know these conditions well and will look to leverage local familiarity to challenge Scotland, who qualified through the Europe Qualifier and haven’t beaten a Group C opponent in this stage since 2014. Scotland captain Thomas Knight and his young batsmen will need solid starts, while Zimbabwe’s squad aims to post competitive totals on a surface that can assist both batters and bowlers. A win here could set crucial momentum in a competitive pool also featuring England and Pakistan.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Jan 2026, 12:02:06 pm IST Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score, U19 World Cup: Match Details! Fixture: Zimbabawe vs Scotland, Match 2

Series: ICC Under-19 World Cup

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare

Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026

Time: 1:00 PM IST