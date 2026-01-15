Zimbabwe Vs Scotland LIVE Score, U19 World Cup: Group B Points At Stake As ZIM Bank On Harare Familiarity X/ ICC
Zimbabwe U19 and Scotland U19 will kick off their ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2026 clash at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on 15 January, with both sides eager to start their Group C campaign strongly. Zimbabwe, playing at home, know these conditions well and will look to leverage local familiarity to challenge Scotland, who qualified through the Europe Qualifier and haven’t beaten a Group C opponent in this stage since 2014. Scotland captain Thomas Knight and his young batsmen will need solid starts, while Zimbabwe’s squad aims to post competitive totals on a surface that can assist both batters and bowlers. A win here could set crucial momentum in a competitive pool also featuring England and Pakistan.
LIVE UPDATES
Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score, U19 World Cup: Match Details!
Fixture: Zimbabawe vs Scotland, Match 2
Series: ICC Under-19 World Cup
Venue: Takashinga Sports Club, Harare
Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
Time: 1:00 PM IST
Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Score, U19 World Cup: Welcome!
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ICC U-19 World Cup 2026 Group B opener, with Zimbabwe taking on Scotland. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.