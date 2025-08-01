ZIM Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: New Zealand Win By Nine Wickets

Welcome to the highlights of our coverage of Day 3 of the 1st Test match between hosts Zimbabwe against New Zealand at the Queen’s Sports Club Cricket Ground in Bulawayo on Friday. The Kiwis have registered a dominating nine-wicket win to take a 1-0 series lead. Matt Henry has been adjudged the Player of the Match.
Catch the scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Day 3 of the ZIM Vs NZ, first Test match in Bulawayo
On the third day, Zimbabwe could only manage to get to 165 in their second innings. Matt Henry, William O'Rourke got three wickets each and captain Mitchell Santner stood out with four scalps to his name.
New Zealand were only given a target of eight runs which they got to in 2.2 overs but not before Blessing Muzarabani had dismissed Devon Conway.
Teams:
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Nick Welch, Sean Williams, Craig Ervine(c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga(w), Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga
New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, William ORourke