Yuvraj Singh Summoned By ED In Betting App Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate summoned Robin Uthappa, Yuvraj Singh, and actor Sonu Sood for questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to the 1xBet platform

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yuvraj Singh Summoned By Enforcement Directorate In Betting App Money Laundering Case
File photo of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. | Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED summoned Yuvraj Singh with Robin Uthappa and Sonu Sood

  • Questioning linked to alleged 1xBet money laundering

  • Uthappa, Yuvraj, Sood to appear for statements next week

  • Investigation reveals illegal betting that duped investors

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned former cricketer Yuvraj Singh, along with Robin Uthappa and actor Sonu Sood, for questioning in an alleged illegal online betting application money laundering case. Officials confirmed on Tuesday, September 16, that the agency has asked these prominent figures to provide their statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The probe centres on a platform named '1xBet'.

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Uthappa, Yuvraj, and Sood to appear for questioning next week. Uthappa's deposition is scheduled for September 22, while Yuvraj will provide his statement on September 23. Sood is set to attend on September 24.

Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan Also Questioned

The federal probe agency has also questioned other notable individuals as part of this investigation. In recent weeks, the agency questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan.

On Monday, officials recorded a statement from former Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty. Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the ED on Tuesday. However, Urvashi Rautela, the India brand ambassador for 1xBet, is yet to attend on her given date for Tuesday.

This probe targets alleged illegal betting applications that reportedly duped numerous people and investors of crores of rupees, or helped evade significant taxes. According to its own statement, 1xBet positions itself as a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years of experience in the betting sector. The company claims its customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with its website and application available in 70 languages.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

