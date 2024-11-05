Cricket

Women's Premier League Gets New, Dedicated January-February Window From 2026 Onwards

With the BCCI moving the WPL, other major leagues have also been shifted to avoid overlap. Women's Big Bash League will be played in November and The Hundred in August

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won 2024 Womens Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the 2024 edition of the Women's Premier League. Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Women's Premier League (WPL) has found itself a new, dedicated window in the women's Future Tours Programme (FTP) for the 2025-29 cycle. WPL will be played in January-February from 2026 onwards, as against the February-March period where it was held in its first two editions. (More Cricket News)

With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) moving the WPL to earlier in the year, other major leagues have also been shifted to avoid overlap. Australia's flagship Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), for instance, will be played in November under the new FTP cycle.

Cricket Australia wanted to avoid any overlap with WPL, which is the most cash-rich women's franchise league in the world currently and attracts top Australian talent. Hence, it not only shifted WBBL but also tweaked its marquee summer fixtures.

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. - Photo: X | Jay Shah
ICC FTP 2025-29: India Women Set To Host Three White-Ball Bilateral Series Next Year

BY Jagdish Yadav

The upcoming women's Ashes, which begins on January 12 next year, will be the last international matches that Australia will host in January until 2029. In the new window, Australia will host India for one Test, three ODIs and three T20Is after the WPL in January-February 2026.

The Hundred is the other franchise cricket league to get a dedicated window, and will be played in August from 2026 onwards.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has also introduced a T20 Champions Trophy, which will be held in Sri Lanka in 2027. This is part of the global governing body's vision to have at least one worldwide women's event every year.

The new tournament will feature six teams that will lock horns across 16 matches. Thus, there will be three global events in a span of 12 months - the Los Angeles Olympics in August 2028 and the T20 World Cup in September 2028 being the others.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL 2025 Mega Auction In Jeddah On November 24-25, 1,574 Players Register
  2. Women's Premier League Gets New, Dedicated January-February Window From 2026 Onwards
  3. Mumbai Vs Odisha Preview, Ranji Trophy: Shreyas Iyer Back, Prithvi Shaw Dropped
  4. ICC FTP 2025-29: India Women Set To Host Three White-Ball Bilateral Series Next Year
  5. WI Vs ENG T20Is: Phil Salt To Keep Wickets For England Despite Jos Buttler's Return
Football News
  1. Lightning Strike Kills Peruvian Footballer During League Match: Unfortunate Incident Caught On Camera
  2. Corruption In Ligue 1? Investigators Raid French League Offices Regarding Investment Deal
  3. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  4. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  5. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  2. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  3. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  4. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  5. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across Several States
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship