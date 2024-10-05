Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Schedule, Timings, Squads, Where To Watch

The women's East Asia Cup returns for its 2024 edition that takes place in the South Korean city of Incheon. (More Cricket News)
A total of five East Asian sides will be participating in the tournament. The last time, the competition was held in 2023 in China's Hangzhou. Hong Kong had emerged as the winners of the tournament, defeating hosts China in the final.
All the five teams will be eager to display some good cricketing skills in the tournament. Here is everything you need to know about the Women's East Asia Cup 2024.
Women's East Asia Cup 2024 teams participating
A total of five teams are taking part in the Women's East Asia Cup 2024. These five teams are: China, Hong Kong, Japan, Mongolia and the hosts South Korea. Mongolia are making their debut at the Women's East Asia Cup.
Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Format
All five teams will play the other four sides once with the top two teams after their four games competing in the final.
Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Full Schedule
October 8: Hong Kong vs Japan from 6:30 AM IST
October 8: China vs Mongolia from 10:30 AM IST
October 9: South Korea vs Mongolia from 6:30 AM IST
October 9: China vs Hong Kong from 10:30 AM IST
October 10: Hong Kong vs Mongolia from 6:30 AM IST
October 10: South Korea vs Japan from 6:30 AM IST
October 11: South Korea vs China from 10:30 AM IST
October 11: Japan vs Mongolia from 6:30 AM IST
October 12: China vs Japan from 10:30 AM IST
October 12: South Korea vs Hong Kong from 6:30 AM IST
October 13: Third Place Play-off from 6:30 AM IST
October 13: Final from 10:30 AM IST
Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Squads
Mai Yanagida, Ahilya Chandel, Kiyo Fujikawa, Hinase Goto, Haruna Iwasaki, Shimako Kato, Elena Kusuda-Nairn, Rino Morita, Akari Nishimura, Erika Oda, Kurumi Ota, Seika Sumi, Erika Toguchi-Quinn, Nonoha Yasumoto
Only Japan have announced the squad so far. We will update this plave whenever the information of other squads is available.
Women's East Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming
At the time of writing (October 5), the live streaming and TV brodcast details of the women's East Asia Cup 2024 are unknown. We will update you whenever the information is available.