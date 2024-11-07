WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies Thrash England To Clinch ODI Series Win - Data Debrief

West Indies beat England by eight wickets to win their three-match series 2-1 in the final one-day international in Barbados on Wednesday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)
The hosts easily chased the total of 264 set by England, doing so for the fall of just two wickets and with seven overs remaining.
Keacy Carty (128*) and Brandon King (102) top-scored for the West Indies, having held a 209-run partnership prior to the second wicket. It was also Carty's first century for his country in 28 ODI appearances.
Captain Shai Hope was understandably delighted with the manner of victory for his side.
"I would have to say the dominance [pleased me most]. We asked for consistency and discipline, and that's exactly what the guys did," he said.
"The main thing if you want to be an elite team is that you've got to do things consistently.
"It's a big plus for us, the work is really showing. The guys are putting a lot of work in off the field. It's a great confidence booster, especially for the batting unit."
For England, it was a disappointing end, having previously looked like they had dug themselves out of a hole while batting.
The tourists had been 24-4 after 10 overs, but recovered well to post 263-8 thanks to Phil Salt (74), Sam Curran (40) and Dan Mousley (57), who scored his first ODI half-century.
Jamie Overton added 32 before Jofra Archer's unbeaten 38, but England were no match for their hosts.
While stand-in captain Liam Livingstone was unhappy with the series defeat, he admitted there were positives to take from it.
"We battled back really well. The boys in the middle put on a decent partnership, and we ended really well. We took a lot of momentum into our fielding innings, and we battled really hard," he said.
"It is a disappointing end, but there were a lot of good aspects to the series. We will take a hell of a lot, especially the young boys."
"A lot of learnings, a lot of experience of playing international cricket, which will be golden. A lot of positives and I have loved captaining."