Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies Thrash England To Clinch ODI Series Win - Data Debrief

West Indies easily chased the target of 264 set by England, doing so for the loss of just two wickets and with seven overs remaining in Barbados to claim the series 2-1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
West Indies batter Brandon King
West Indies batter Brandon King
info_icon

West Indies beat England by eight wickets to win their three-match series 2-1 in the final one-day international in Barbados on Wednesday. (Highlights | More Cricket News)

The hosts easily chased the total of 264 set by England, doing so for the fall of just two wickets and with seven overs remaining.

Keacy Carty (128*) and Brandon King (102) top-scored for the West Indies, having held a 209-run partnership prior to the second wicket. It was also Carty's first century for his country in 28 ODI appearances.

Captain Shai Hope was understandably delighted with the manner of victory for his side.

"I would have to say the dominance [pleased me most]. We asked for consistency and discipline, and that's exactly what the guys did," he said.

"The main thing if you want to be an elite team is that you've got to do things consistently.

"It's a big plus for us, the work is really showing. The guys are putting a lot of work in off the field. It's a great confidence booster, especially for the batting unit."

For England, it was a disappointing end, having previously looked like they had dug themselves out of a hole while batting.

The tourists had been 24-4 after 10 overs, but recovered well to post 263-8 thanks to Phil Salt (74), Sam Curran (40) and Dan Mousley (57), who scored his first ODI half-century.

Jamie Overton added 32 before Jofra Archer's unbeaten 38, but England were no match for their hosts.

While stand-in captain Liam Livingstone was unhappy with the series defeat, he admitted there were positives to take from it.

"We battled back really well. The boys in the middle put on a decent partnership, and we ended really well. We took a lot of momentum into our fielding innings, and we battled really hard," he said.

"It is a disappointing end, but there were a lot of good aspects to the series. We will take a hell of a lot, especially the young boys."

"A lot of learnings, a lot of experience of playing international cricket, which will be golden. A lot of positives and I have loved captaining."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Name List Of Retained Players - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
  3. WPL 2025: Retained & Released Players Of Delhi Capitals Ahead Of Auction
  4. AUS-A vs IND-A, 2nd Test Day 1: Dhruv Jurel Excels, KL Rahul Struggles As India Stumble On Bouncy Pitch
  5. West Indies Vs England 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Southern Rivals Battle For Comeback In Kochi
  2. Al-Hilal Vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Bayern 1-0 Benfica, Champions League: Kompany Unbothered By Modest Scoreline
  4. PSG 1-2 Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Simeone Credits Precision For Last-Gasp Win
  5. Al-Orobah Vs Al-Ittihad Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024 Preview: Alcaraz, Sinner Set To Feature As Djokovic Withdraws
  2. WTA Finals: Qinwen Zheng Powers Past Jasmine Paolini To Join Aryna Sabalenka In Last Four
  3. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  4. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  5. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 07, 2024
  2. Maha Politics: BJP Slams Congress Over 'Blank' And 'Red' Copies Of Constitution At Rahul Gandhi Event
  3. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Hemant Soren, Modi And Kharge Carry Out Campaigns Ahead Of Assembly Polls
  4. Shah Rukh Khan Receives Death Threat, Extortion Case Filed; Mumbai Police Summon Raipur Man
  5. Election Wrap: Uddhav Thackeray Releases Sena Manifesto; Soren Terms BJP 'Showroom Of Lies And Hatred'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  2. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  3. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
  4. Moments Before Donald Trump Won, 7 US States Voted To Protect And Enshrine The Right To Abortion
  5. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
World News
  1. Canada Orders Dissolution Of TikTok's Business Without Blocking Access
  2. What Trump's Return Means For Climate Action
  3. Germany's Olaf Scholz Expected To Lead With Minority Government After Coalition Collapse
  4. Why Many Black, Hispanic And Women Voters Chose Donald Trump
  5. A Trump White House Is Comfort Zone For India, Unless...
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs Dabang Delhi, Haryana Steelers Vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. Kerala Blasters Vs Hyderabad FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch KBFC Vs HFC Match
  3. PKL 11: U Mumba Prevail Over Patna Pirates In See-saw Clash
  4. Neeraj Chopra Bids Heartfelt Farewell To Coach Bartonietz: 'I Will Miss Us As A Team'
  5. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: India A Bat First Against Australia A In Melbourne
  6. ‘My Heart Is Full Today’: Kamala Harris Concedes Defeat To Trump | Top Quotes
  7. Horoscope Today, November 7, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival