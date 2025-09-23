Who Is Nashra Sandhu? Spinner Who Took 6/26 Against South Africa In Lahore 2025

Nashra Sandhu recorded 6/26 against South Africa in Lahore (2025), her career-best ODI figures
Pakistan won the final ODI by six wickets, though South Africa claimed the series 2–1
The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 begins on 30 September in India and Sri Lanka, with Pakistan playing group matches in Sri Lanka
In the third and final ODI in Lahore, Nashra Sandhu lit up the stage with a spell of spin bowling that Pakistan fans will remember for a long time. South Africa, put in to bat, never really found their footing. The ball kept turning, dipping, and holding up off the surface, and Nashra was at the heart of it all. She ran through the middle and lower order with guile and precision, finishing with 6 for 26 in just nine overs, a career-defining performance.
Her targets included some of the most important batters: Sune Luus, on 25, Miane Smit (7), Anneke Bosch (8), Sinalo Jafta (13), Chloe Tryon (0) and Nadine de Klerk (10). As she kept striking, South Africa appeared more and more shaken, losing their last wicket for 115 runs in 25.5 overs.
Having a small chase total, Pakistan was sure Nashra's hard work would not be in vain. Sidra Amin held the innings together with an unfazed 50 not out and Muneeba Ali made a sprightly 44. They took 31 overs to get the runs and won by 6 wickets. Victory may have still only felt like consolation, as South Africa had already won the series 2-1, but for Pakistan it was a satisfying finish - and for Nashra Sandhu, a day that put her in contention as Asia's top left-arm spinner.
Best Bowling Figures By Asian Left-Arm Spinners In Women’s ODIs
Nashra Sandhu (Pakistan): 9-2-26-6 vs South Africa Women, Lahore, 2025
Ekta Bisht (India): 10-7-8-5 vs Pakistan Women, Colombo (PSS), 2017
Rajeshwari Gayakwad (India): 7.3-1-15-5 vs New Zealand Women, Derby, 2017
Ekta Bisht (India): 10-2-18-5 vs Pakistan Women, Derby, 2017
Neetu David (India): 9.4-3-20-5 vs West Indies Women, Jamshedpur, 2004
Nahida Akter (Bangladesh): 10-4-21-5 vs Zimbabwe Women, Bulawayo, 2021
Sachini Nisansala (Sri Lanka): 5.5-1-28-5 vs West Indies Women, Hambantota, 2024
Neetu David (India): 10-3-32-5 vs New Zealand Women, Pretoria, 2005
Sadia Yousuf (Pakistan): 9-1-35-5 vs Ireland Women, Dublin, 2013
Anam Amin (Pakistan): 10-2-35-5 vs West Indies Women, Karachi, 2021
Who is Nashra Sandhu?
Nashra Sandhu is a Pakistani cricketer born on 19 November 1997 in Lahore, Punjab. She is a slow left-arm orthodox bowler, with a right-hand bat, known primarily for her spin bowling.
She made her WODI debut in February 2017 against South Africa during the Women’s World Cup Qualifier. From early on she showed promise, taking multiple wickets. Over time she’s been considered a steady and important part of Pakistan’s spin attack.
The September 2025 performance vs South Africa in Lahore was a landmark in her career. Not only did she bag her career-best ODI figures of 6 for 26, she also took her 100th ODI wicket during that match.
What Comes Next For Her?
With the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 kicking off on 30 September and lasting until 2 November in India and Sri Lanka, Nashra Sandhu enters this next chapter on the back of her career-best 6-26 haul against South Africa, giving her confidence and momentum. Pakistan will play all their group stage matches in Sri Lanka, which could provide conditions slightly more familiar and possibly spin-friendly, though every match will test her skill and temperament.