Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI: RSA-W Win Toss, Opt To Bat First

South Africa Women are batting first against Pakistan Women in the 3rd ODI
South Africa Women have already sealed the series with victories in the first two games
After this game, both teams head to the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka
South Africa Women have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan Women in the third and final ODI between the two sides before the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup begins. South Africa have already won the series by clinching the first two games with ease.
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI Playing XI
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Eyman Fatima, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Syeda Aroob Shah, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Rameen Shamim
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Karabo Meso, Laura Wolvaardt(c), Sune Luus, Miane Smit, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women, 3rd ODI Full Squads
Pakistan Women: Fatima Sana (c), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vc), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase
South Africa have already wrapped up the series in their favour with victories in the first two matches. Pakistan have the opportunity to earn a consolation win and defeat a strong South African side to gain confidence.
Pakistan have batted well in both the games but their bowlers have not been able to stop South African batters on flat Lahore surfaces. South Africa chased down 256 in the first game and then despite Pakistan scoring 287, they lost by 25 runs by DLS method.
It is an important game as both teams head for the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, starting later this month.