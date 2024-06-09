West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and decided to bat first in match 18 of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday (June 9). The game is being played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, West Indies. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)
Explaining the reasoning behind his decision, Powell said: "Looks like a typical Guyana wicket - low and slow. Hopefully we can put some runs on the board and defend it. It's still a wicket where you got to play good cricket shots. 110-120 is not defendable."
He added: "Once we improve in all three departments, we should be good. Last few days we did some training and resting." West Indies are going in with an unchanged XI as their previous game against PNG. Uganda, too, are unchanged from their last match against PNG.
This is the third match of the tournament for Uganda, who have garnered one win (over Papua New Guinea) and one loss (against Afghanistan), and face a must-win scenario today if they are to qualify for the Super 8s.
Their Group C rivals West Indies won their opening clash against PNG, which means Rovman Powell's side comes into this game without the worries of elimination hanging over their heads just yet. Afghanistan currently lead the group with two wins out of as many matches, on the back of their stunning triumph against New Zealand.
Playing XIs
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph.
Uganda: Simon Ssesazi (WK), Roger Mukasa, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Kenneth Waiswa, Brian Masaba (C), Juma Miyagi, Cosmas Kyewuta, Frank Nsubuga.
West Indies will next face New Zealand on June 12 in Tarouba, while Uganda will also head to Tarouba next for their final group-stage match against the Kiwis on June 15.