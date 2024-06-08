West Indies Vs Uganda, Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Match 18: When, Where To Watch

After securing win the opening match the co-hosts West Indies cricket team is now ready to take on Uganda on June 9, Sunday at the Providence Stadium, Guyana. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Windies won their first match against the underdog Papua New Guinea by 5 wickets. However, the point to notice from the match was the scare the two-time champions faced while chasing a target of just 137 runs. At one point, with the team at 97 runs, Rovman Powell's side had already lost half of their wickets with only four overs remaining. It was then that Roston Chase's unbeaten 42 off 27 balls turned the tide, guiding the team to victory in the campaign opener.
Uganda, on the other hand, are riding high on their previous match win against the same team, Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets. Chasing the modest target of 78 runs, Brian Masaba's team struggled and lost seven wickets at 75/7 in 17.5 overs. However, eventually they claimed the victory.
When and where will the West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?
The West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 9, Sunday at the Providence Stadium, Georgetown Guyana.
What is the scheduled start time for the West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match?
The West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match is slated to begin at 6 am IST.
Where to watch West Indies Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?
In India, West Indies Vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Live streaming of the West Indies Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.
Squads:
West Indies:
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.
Uganda:
Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Pate