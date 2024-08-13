Cricket

West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match

After denying South Africa a victory in the first Test of the series in Port of Spain, hosts West Indies will take on the visitors again in the second Test at the Providence Stadium in Guyana starting from Thursday, August 15

wi-vs-rsa-1st-test-windies-cricket-x-photo
Action from the first Test between West Indies and South Africa in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Photo: X/ProteasMenCSA
info_icon

In the first Test, South Africa opted to have a bat and scored 357 runs in their first innings, thanks to Tony de Zorzi and Temba Bavuma. West Indies, in their reply were bundled out for just 233.

In the first Test, South Africa opted to have a bat and scored 357 runs in their first innings, thanks to Tony de Zorzi and Temba Bavuma. West Indies, in their reply were bundled out for just 233. 

With a good first innings lead, South Africa declared on 173/3 and set the hosts a huge target. However, Alick Athanaze, and the weather gods helped them save the Trinidad Test.

Live Streaming Details For West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test Match

When to watch West Indies Vs South Africa 2nd Test match?

The West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana from August 15-19 . The match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM IST.

Where to watch West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test match in India on TV?

Unfortunately, South Africa’s tour of the West Indies 2024 will not be telecasted live in India.

Where to watch West Indies Vs South Africa, 2nd Test match live streaming in India?

The live streaming of South Africa’s tour of the West Indies 2024 will be available on FanCode in India.

West Indies Vs South Africa Squads

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican

South Africa: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

