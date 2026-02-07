West Indies Vs Scotland LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Late Wickets Help SCO Restrict WI To 182/5

West Indies vs Scotland Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Follow the play-by-play updates from the WI vs SCO Match 2 fixture at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 7, 2026

Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
West Indies vs Scotland live score ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 2 WI vs SCO
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer in action during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on January 29, 2026. | Photo: X/windiescricket
Welcome to the live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Group C Match 2 between West Indies and Scotland at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Scotland were drafted into the World Cup after Bangladesh’s withdrawal and have had a rushed build‑up. Richie Berrington’s side will have their work cut out against two-time champions West Indies. The Caribbean side remain a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format despite their inconsistent form of late. Follow the play-by-play updates from the West Indies vs Scotland cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 182/5 (20)

Currie finishes strongly for Scotland and picks up another wicket right at the start of the final over, Rutherford reaching for the slower one and slicing it to Michael Jones in the deep. Matthew Forde has a couple of swings but can’t find the boundary, managing just a single, while Cross does well behind the stumps to stop any extras. Romario Shepherd finally connects with a muscular swipe, sending a low full toss back over the bowler for six, but Currie has the last word with a slower short ball that beats the bat. Seven from the over and West Indies close on 182 for 5.

Innings Break.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 175/4 (19)

Sharif delivers at the death and Scotland get a big wicket. Hetmyer swings hard at a high full toss towards the leg side, but McMullen produces a superb running catch, sliding across from the deep and holding on safely. The umpires quickly check the height and rule it fair, bringing an end to a fine knock. It’s eight from the over along with the breakthrough, and West Indies move to 175 for 4 after 19, Rutherford unbeaten on 26 from 12 as the final over awaits.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 140/3 (16)

Currie pulls things back with a crucial strike in the 16th. Rovman Powell looks to keep the momentum going but drags the hoick off the inner half, and Michael Jones settles under it at deep backward square to complete a straightforward catch. Sherfane Rutherford is the new man and has a quiet start, managing just a single while Currie keeps probing on a tight line. Only two runs and the wicket from the over, a handy response from Scotland. West Indies move to 140 for 3, with Hetmyer on 54 from 28 as the push towards the finish continues.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 125/2 (14)

Hetmyer is in full flow now and the fifty comes up in style. Davidson floats one a touch too full and wide, and the left-hander leans across before carving it beautifully over cover for six, a sparkling half-century off just 22 balls. The rest of the over is kept quieter with nudges around the field, Powell forced to settle for singles, plus a bye to end. Eleven from it but the headline is Hetmyer’s charge, he moves to 52 off 24 and West Indies climb to 126 for 2 after 14, firmly in acceleration mode.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 98/2 (12)

Momentum swings West Indies’ way in the 12th as Shimron Hetmyer cuts loose. After a couple of sighters, the left-hander opens up with back-to-back sixes, taking full toll on anything in his arc and suddenly lifting the tempo. Powell plays his part from the other end with quick running, but this is Hetmyer’s show right now, racing to 33 off just 16. Seventeen come from the over and West Indies surge to 98 for 2, the pressure finally shifting onto Scotland.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 66/2 (10)

Davidson strikes to remove Brandon King, the cut shot going to George Munsey who holds on after a juggle, handing the bowler his first T20I wicket. Rovman Powell gets off the mark with a single before Shimron Hetmyer lifts the momentum by smashing an overpitched ball over long-off for six. A couple of tighter deliveries follow, and the over ends with West Indies at 66 for 2 after ten, Hetmyer 9 off 7, Powell 1 off 1.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 57/1 (9)

Leask strikes in his first over, darting one through as Shai Hope misses the flick and the stumps are disturbed. Shimron Hetmyer comes in and survives a brief scare with a top-edge that drops safe, while the rest are nudged around for singles and a leg bye. West Indies are 57 for 1 after nine, King 35 off 29, Hetmyer 1 off 3, and Leask has tidy figures to start.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: WI 33/0 (6)

End of the powerplay and West Indies have made a cautious start, the run rate still under six with Scotland bowling tight lines and cutting off the boundaries. The pitch hasn’t looked threatening, but several good-looking shots have gone straight to fielders, preventing any flow. Coach Sammy is spotted in conversation with Brandon King and Shai Hope, possibly hinting that it’s time to push the tempo. The sixth over brings just two runs, leaving West Indies 33 without loss, King on 16 off 20 and Hope on 16 off 16, with a step up in intent surely around the corner.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kick Off

McMullen has the new ball in hand and begins his run-up. Brandon King settles into his stance, eyes fixed down the pitch, ready to face the first delivery, while Shai Hope watches calmly from the non-striker’s end. Here we go.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk) (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Tom Bruce, Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Oliver Davidson, Mark Watt, Brad Currie, Safyaan Sharif.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Toss Update

Scotland captain Richie Berrington has won the toss and opted to bowl first today.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Where To Watch?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match between West Indies and Scotland will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India. The television broadcast of the game will take place on the Star Sprots 1 and 2 (SD & HD) channels. Regional commentary will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Details

  • Fixture: West Indies vs Scotland, Group C Match 2

  • Series: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

  • Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Date: Saturday, February 7, 2026

  • Time: 3:00 PM IST

West Indies vs Scotland, LIVE Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Welcome!

Good afternoon, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the T20 World Cup match between West Indies and Scotland. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they take place.

