West Indies are set to host Pakistan in the third T20I match of the ongoing bilateral series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida, on Monday, 4 August.
The three-match series is levelled at 1-1 after West Indies won the second T20I by two wickets at the same venue. The Shai Hope-led Windies are set to go unchanged in the final T20I match.
Pakistan batted first and made 133/9 with captain Salman Ali Agha (38) and Hasan Nawaz (40). Jason Holder took four wickets while conceding 19 runs in his spell of four overs.
Holder also made an unbeaten 16 runs off 10 balls, which helped the Windies win the match on the very last delivery. Mohammed Nawaz, Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem performed well with the bowling.
West Indies Vs Pakistan - Full Squads
West Indies: Brandon King, Evan Lewis, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I - Live Streaming Details
When is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be played on Monday, August 4. The match will start at 5:30 am IST.
Where is the West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will take place at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.
Where to watch West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I?
West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I will be available to watch on the FanCode website and app in India. There will be no live telecast of the WI vs PAK T20I series on any TV channel in India.