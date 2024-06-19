Cricket

WI Vs ENG Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Men In Maroon Face Jos Buttler & Co In Group 2

West Indies are performing as a cohesive unit. Their batters have taken responsibility and stood up every time the team needed someone -- be it Sherfane Rutherford or Nicholas Pooran. Their bowlers too have done their job

Rovman Powell and Akeal Hosein celebrating after the win against Afghanistan. AP
West Indies captain Rovman Powell, left, celebrates with bowler Akeal Hosein the dismissal of Afghanistan's Karim Janat during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

An in-form West Indies will be keen to carry the winning momentum but will be wary of underestimating familiar foes England in their opening Super Eight clash of the T20 World Cup which promises to be a run-fest in St Lucia. (More Cricket News)

Both England and West Indies are each competing for an unprecedented third T20 World Cup title. While the hosts are undefeated in the tournament so far, England had a rather anxious group stage and needed arch-rivals Australia's help to keep alive their title defence.

Having played catch up after a loss against Australia in the league stage, Jos Buttler and his men now have the opportunity to start afresh.

On the other hand, West Indies, who head to the fixture on the back of an eight-match winning streak, put up a sensational display against Afghanistan, notching a huge 104-run win at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium.

They once again head to the stadium that holds the name of their head coach and two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain in search of a similar result.

"It's not necessarily to send them (England) a message (the huge win against Afghanistan). It's just to show them that as much as they are playing good cricket, we're playing good cricket - so come Wednesday night it should be a very good game,” skipper Rovman Powell said at the pre-match press conference.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Nicholas Pooran Takes Responsibility To Drive West Indies Home In Scintillating Fashion

BY Stats Perform

West Indies are performing as a cohesive unit. Their batters have taken responsibility and stood up every time the team needed someone -- be it Sherfane Rutherford or Nicholas Pooran. Their bowlers too have done their job.

The flat pitches and relatively short square boundaries here are a paradise for batters with all matches played here so far being a high-scoring affair.

But the batters will have to carefully negotiate the crosswinds that send some balls flying unexpectedly for six and others swirling. Pooran targeted them ruthlessly against Afghanistan.

West Indies will bank on their left-arm spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Moti against England's predominantly right-handed batting lineup.

While the pitch favours batters, the extra bounce still offers an incentive for the quicks and left-arm medium pacer Obed McCoy's role will also become important.

England pacers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood would also be keen to make the most of the conditions.

The two teams have clashed rather regularly in the past and are well aware of each other's strength and weaknesses.

Sherfane Rutherford took centre-stage as West Indies booked their Super-8 spot. - null
WI Vs NZ: Sherfane Rutherford Drags West Indies Into T20 World Cup Super 8s - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"When we play the English guys so often, we play them actually every year, so they know a lot about us, we know a lot about them," Powell said.

"It's just that when you're playing the game on the day, whoever gets on top has to stay on top for as long as possible."

WI vs ENG Full Squads:

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

The match starts at 6 am IST.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kiran Choudhry, Daughter Join BJP
  2. Govt Working Towards More Advanced, Research-Oriented Higher Education System: PM Modi
  3. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town
  4. Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till July 3 In Excise Policy Case
  5. Delhi Water Crisis: Atishi Warns Of Hunger Strike, Asks PM Modi For Solution By June 21
Entertainment News
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nothing In 'Hamare Baarah' Movie Against Muslim community, Says High Court
  3. Darshan's Fan Renuka Swamy Died Due To Electric Shock And Haemorrhage-Report
  4. Anil Kapoor Has THIS To Say On Being Replaced In 'No Entry 2' And 'Welcome To The Jungle'
  5. Khushi Kapoor Reveals Her ‘Opening Move’ To Approach Someone For A Date
Sports News
  1. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  2. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  3. ICC T20 World Cup 2024: AUS's David Warner Believes He Is The Only One To Receive 'Flak' For Ball-Tampering
  4. WI Vs ENG Super 8, ICC T20 WC 2024 Preview: Men In Maroon Face Jos Buttler & Co In Group 2
  5. IND Vs AFG Super 8, T20 WC 2024 Match 43 Preview: India Face Afghanistan In Group 1 Opener
World News
  1. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  2. China Irked by US Congressional Delegation's Meeting With Dalai Lama
  3. These 6 Chicago Museums Are Offering Free Entry On Juneteenth Holiday
  4. To Canada Parliament's 'Moment Of Silence' For Khalistani Extremist Nijjar, India's 'Kanishka Bombing' Reminder
  5. North Korea's Kim Vows 'Full Support' For Russia In Ukraine During Putin Visit
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Vs South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Bat Against South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: Bombay HC Allows Release Of 'Hamare Baraah'; Curfew Continues In Odisha Town