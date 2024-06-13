Cricket

WI Vs NZ: Sherfane Rutherford Drags West Indies Into T20 World Cup Super 8s - Data Debrief

Rutherford's 68 runs at number six represents the second-best score ever recorded by a batter coming in at six or lower at the T20 World Cup, after Cameron White managed 85 versus Sri Lanka in 2010

Sherfane Rutherford took centre-stage as West Indies booked their Super-8 spot.
info_icon

Sherfane Rutherford hit an unbeaten 68 – including a staggering 37 from the final two overs – as West Indies reached the Super-8 stage at the T20 World Cup with a 13-run victory over New Zealand. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

The co-hosts looked to be on course for their first defeat of the tournament when they slipped to 22-4, Trent Boult finishing with a team-best 3-16 for the Black Caps.

Rutherford had little support and initially made slow progress, only to dial it up in the dying stages, smashing three maximums off Daryl Mitchell in the 19th over then hitting two fours and another six off Mitchell Santner in the 20th.

New Zealand's chase never really got going as their middle order collapsed, Windies paceman Alzarri Joseph finishing with figures of 4-19 and Gudakesh Motie going 3-25.

Joseph's delivery saw Glenn Phillips caught by Rovman Powell at long on for the innings' crucial wicket, the all-rounder hitting 40 off 33 balls as none of his team-mates managed above 26.

While West Indies retain a perfect record at the top of Group C, New Zealand are on the brink of an early exit. They must win their remaining matches against Uganda and Papua New Guinea and hope other results go their way to advance.

Data Debrief: Rutherford's rescue act

When West Indies found themselves teetering in Trinidad and Tobago, Rutherford bailed them out.

His 68 runs at number six represents the second-best score ever recorded by a batter coming in at six or lower at the T20 World Cup, after Cameron White managed 85 versus Sri Lanka in 2010.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  2. Social Worker On Hunger Strike Since Feb In Protest Against 'Corruption' In UP's Mathura Dies
  3. NEET-UG 2024 Row: 'No evidence of Paper Leak, NTA Credible Body', Says Edu Minister
  4. Several Areas In North Bengal Inundated As Teesta Swells Due To Heavy Rain
  5. SpiceJet Discontinues Direct Hyderabad-Ayodhya Flights Within Two Months Of Launch
Entertainment News
  1. Disha Patani Oozes Gangster Vibe As Roxie In 'Kalki 2898 AD' Character Poster
  2. Shubhangi Atre: Everyone Was Sceptical Of My Dream Of Becoming An Actor, But My Father Trusted Me
  3. Throwback Thursday: Did You Know? Celine Dion Almost Rejected 'Titanic's Iconic Song 'My Heart Will Go On'
  4. Renuka Swamy Murder Case: Pregnant Wife Of The Deceased Slams Darshan; Demands Justice For Late Husband
  5. Section 144 Imposed In Bengaluru's Annapoorneshwarinagar Following Actor Darshan's Detainment
Sports News
  1. USA Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 30 Preview: Result Decides Pakistan's Fate
  2. Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  4. Saurabh Netravalkar's IT Feat: USA's T20 World Cup Star Has This Patent To His Name
  5. West Indies Women Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squad, Venue - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice
  2. Deadly Fire At Kuwait Building Kills 49, Including 42 Indians
  3. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know
  4. New Caledonia Violence: France Suspends Controversial Vote Reforms, Curfew Extended Till June 17
  5. Israel Denies Operation In Al-Mawasi; Ceasefire Talks Stall Again | Latest on Gaza War
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone, 'Gross' Video Goes Viral
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 LIVE: NCP Nominates Sunetra Pawar For RS; New Aviation Min Naidu Vows To Review Soaring Airfares
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: HS Prannoy, Aakarshi Kashyap Enter Australian Open QFs
  8. Kuwait Fire: Around 40 Indians Killed in Building Fire, 19 Kerala Natives Among Victims| What We Know