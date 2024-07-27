Washington Freedom Vs San Francisco Unicorns Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MLC 2024 Final On TV And Online In India

After 24 matches and 23 days later, we finally have the two finalists in the Major League Cricket 2024 tournament - Washington Freedom locking horns against San Francisco Unicorns at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on July 29. (More Cricket News)
The inaugural season saw MI New York emerge champions but the second edition, will have a new name post the success of cricket in USA. The national cricket team's success in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has further popularized the game in the United States.
Speaking of the final, Washington and San Francisco qualified enter the penultimate game after securing victories in the Qualifier and Challenger matches, respectively.
Both the sides finished top in the points table, 11 points and lost one game each.
Here is all you need to know about the Major League Cricket 2024 final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns -
When will the Major League Cricket 2024 final match take place?
The final of the Major League Cricket 2024 between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns will take place on July 29 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas at 6 AM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, MLC 2024 final?
The live telecast of the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, MLC 2024 final will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How to live stream the Washington Freedom vs San Francisco Unicorns, MLC 2024 final in India?
The live streaming of the MLC 2024 Final between Washington Freedom and San Francisco Unicorns can be viewed on the Jio Cinema app and website.
Squads:
Washington Freedom Squad: Travis Head, Steven Smith(c), Andries Gous(w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Obus Pienaar, Mukhtar Ahmed, Marco Jansen, Amila Aponso, Lockie Ferguson, Jasdeep Singh, Ian Holland, Akeal Hosein, Justin Dill, Andrew Tye, Saurabh Netravalkar, Lahiru Milantha, Jack Edwards, Yasir Mohammad, Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy
San Francisco Unicorns Squad: Finn Allen, Matthew Short, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Josh Inglis(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Corey Anderson(c), Hassan Khan, Pat Cummins, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux, Brody Couch, Liam Plunkett, Matt Henry, Jahmar Hamilton, Tajinder Dhillon, Abrar Ahmed, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Karima Gore