Cricket

Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board

The 52-year-old Younis, who is settled in Australia with his family, has served as Pakistan’s head coach as well as bowling coach in separate stints in the past

Waqar Younis-pakistan-cricket
Waqar Younis
info_icon

The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi is contemplating appointing former captain Waqar Younis as the director of cricket affairs. (More Cricket News)

A well-placed source in the board has informed PTI that Naqvi has taken a cue from other national boards and wants a former player to handle all cricket-related matters.

“Waqar Younis is a top candidate to be handed over complete responsibility of looking after men’s cricket, including liaising with the two foreign head coaches, national selectors and domestic cricket departments,” the source said.

India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma. - X/ @ACCMedia1
ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup

BY PTI

The source informed that the PCB chief aims to give full power to the former fast bowler to manage men’s cricket affairs as the director while some of the matters can also be looked after by other former players.

“Naqvi doesn’t want to centralise all powers as he wants to decentralise things, especially where cricket issues are concerned. In future, even international cricket schedules and issues would be looked over by the director of cricket,” he added.

The source added that at the moment, Naqvi is focussed on preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy and matters related to the tournament along with other administrative decisions in the board.

“Being the federal interior minister, Naqvi believes that it is only fair that all cricket matters are handled by specialists and not only people in administration,” he added.

According to the source, the director of cricket would have powers to appoint other former players for assistance.

The 52-year-old Younis, who is settled in Australia with his family, has served as Pakistan’s head coach as well as bowling coach in separate stints in the past and remains available to provide his services to the national side.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Matthew Mott: England White-Ball Coach Steps Down
  2. Waqar Younis Could Take Up Key Role At Pakistan Cricket Board
  3. ICC Women's T20I Latest Ranking: Indian Stars Move Up After Asia Cup
  4. TNPL 2024: Man Refuses To Return Ball After CSG Batter Hits Six Out Of The Ground - Watch Hilarious Video
  5. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Live Streaming, TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch LKK Vs ITT Qualifier 1 Match
Football News
  1. Manchester City: Julian Alvarez Unhappy To Be Left Out Of MCFC's 'Important Games'
  2. Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan
  4. Liverpool FC: Harvey Elliott Enjoying 'Fresh Start' Under New LFC Boss Arne Slot
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 Football Round-Up: US Women Beat GER; CAN Tops FRA Amid Drone-Spying Scandal
Tennis News
  1. Washington Open 2024: Emma Raducanu Beats Elise Mertens In Three Sets
  2. Canadian Open: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out From US Open Tuneup In Montreal
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Shrugs Off Injury Worries After Griekspoor Win
  4. Rafael Nadal To Make Decision On Future After Paris Olympics
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Griekspoor To Reach Round Of 16 - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey LIVE Score, Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh Converts Second Penalty Corner; Third Quarter Begins
  2. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, Hockey Paris Olympics 2024: When And Where To Watch IND Vs IRE Pool B Match
  3. India 1-1 Argentina Highlights Hockey Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Gives India Relief And A Point
  4. IND 1-1 ARG: Harmanpreet Singh's Late Equaliser Gives India Relief Against Spirited Argentina
  5. IND 3-2 NZ, Paris Olympics 2024: It Was Good Wake-Up Call, Says Indian Goalkeeper Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'End Dictatorship': INDIA Bloc Leaders Demand Kejriwal's Release At Jantar Mantar Meeting
  2. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  3. Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh To Make 3-Day Visit To India
  4. UP Assembly Passes Bill To Make Punishments Under Anti-Conversion Law More Stringent
  5. Uran Murder: Man, Who Stabbed 20-Year-Old To Death, Arrested From Karnataka
Entertainment News
  1. Sonam Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Note For 'Incredible' Husband Anand Ahuja: You Are My Rock
  2. Priyanka Chopra Shares An Unseen BTS Pic With Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar As 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi' Turns 20
  3. Erica Ash Of 'Survivor's Remorse' And 'Mad TV' Passes Away At 46
  4. Robert Downey Jr. To Charge 'Significantly Higher' Than $80 Million For His Comeback As Doctor Doom To MCU: Report
  5. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
US News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  3. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  4. 48 Indian Students Deported From US In 3 Years Without Explanation
  5. Starbucks Fall Menu 2024 Leaked: Here's When Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns - With 5 New Drinks And Treats!
World News
  1. Google’s Olympic Ad Is Going Viral, Sparking Controversy | Here’s Why
  2. Bangladesh Observes National Day Of Mourning For Deaths Of 150 People In Quota Reform Movement
  3. Man Accused Of Starting Massive California Wildfire Appears In Court, Faces Arson Charges
  4. Can Popular Weight-Loss Medications Help Curb Your Smoking Habit?
  5. Southport Stabbing: Taylor Swift Condemns 'Horrendous' Stabbing; Death Toll Rises To 3 Children
Latest Stories
  1. Nirmala Sitharaman's Facepalm Moment During Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Goes Viral
  2. Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Meeting With Alia Bhatt, Opens Up On Their 11-Year Age Gap
  3. 'TMKOC' Producer Asit Modi Refuses To Take Gurucharan Singh Back On The Show? Here's What We Know
  4. In The Age Of AI, Embracing The Future With Human Intelligence - Interview
  5. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: NHRC Steps In, Popular Institute Drishti IAS Among Those Sealed
  6. Who Is Manu Bhaker? The Indian Shooter Who Won Multiple Medals At Paris Olympics 2024
  7. Wayanad Landslides LIVE: 93 Dead, Body Parts Found In River, Mud; Kerala Declares 2-Day State Mourning
  8. Paris Olympics, Day 4 LIVE: IND Vs IRE Hockey Match Underway; Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh Bag Team Pistol Bronze