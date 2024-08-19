Cricket

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Should Have Played Duleep Trophy: Sunil Gavaskar

India will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in September, and former India opener Sunil Gavaskar believes the lack of red-ball match practice could affect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's performance

Virat-kohli-rohit-sharma-file-photo-ap
File photo of India batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Photo: AP
info_icon

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has said that star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli not playing the Duleep Trophy is not ideal. He feels the lack of red-ball game time for the duo, who are in their mid-thirties, might weaken their “muscle memory” and affect their performance in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh. (More Cricket News)

“The selectors have not picked the skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the Duleep Trophy so they will most likely go into the Bangladesh Test series without much match practice. Once a player hits the mid-thirties in any sport, then regular competition will help him maintain the high standards he has set,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Mid Day.

India will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series in September, as part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Rohit last played a red-ball match in the final Test against England in Dharmsala, earlier this year.

As for Kohli, he last appeared in the longest format for India in the New Year Test at Cape Town in South Africa. “When there’s a longish gap then the muscle memory weakens somewhat and to get back to the high standards from earlier is not easy,” Gavaskar added in his column.

The former India opener further said that it is understandable that speedster Jasprit Bumrah needs a break, but the batters need time in the middle. “While it’s understandable that somebody like Jasprit Bumrah with his delicate back needs to be handled with care, the batters could have done with some batting time out in the middle.

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with the winners' trophy after India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. - AP/Ramon Espinosa
Jasprit Bumrah Backs Bowlers For Leadership Roles: 'Kapil Dev, Imran Khan Won World Cups'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India are scheduled to play two Tests against Bangladesh, with the first match starting on September 19 in Chennai and the second on September 27 in Kanpur. "The athletes who will be selected to represent India for the home Test series against Bangladesh will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs India Series: Pat Cummins 'Drawing On' Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  2. Women's T20 WC 2024: 'Might Be Wrong' Playing In Bangladesh Amid Protest-Violence, Says Alyssa Healy
  3. West Indies To Rest Andre Russell And Jason Holder For South Africa T20 Series
  4. Buchi Babu Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: Remaining Rounds, schedule, When, Where To Watch
  5. Jalal Yunus Resigns As BCB Director Following Change In Bangladesh Government
Football News
  1. India 1-0 Bhutan, SAFF Under-20 Championship Group B: IND Win Campaign Opener In Nepal
  2. Liverpool's Diogo Jota Confident Of Thriving In Central Striker Role Under Arne Slot
  3. Switzerland Goalkeeper Yann Sommer Bids Farewell to National Team After 94 Impressive Caps
  4. AIFF's New Secretary General Anilkumar Says Priority Will Be Improvement In Quality Of Football
  5. Liverpool 2-0 Ipswich Town: Gary Neville Hails Arne Slot For 'Clinical And Brutal' Tactics In Victory
Tennis News
  1. Winston-Salem Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Bows Out In First Round
  2. Cincinnati Open Final: Jessica Pegula Wary Of Aryna Sabalenka Ahead Of Showdown
  3. Cincinnati Open: Win Over Iga Swiatek 'Already In Past' As Aryna Sabalenka Eyes Success
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Proud Of Overcoming 'Difficult Moment' Against Alexander Zverev To Reach Final
  5. Cincinnati Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Reaches Final; Women's No. 1 Iga Swiatek Defeated By Aryna Sabalenka
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. PM Modi To Visit Ukraine On August 23, Says MEA
  2. J&K Statehood, Article 370 Restoration Among 12 Guarantees In NC Manifesto For Assembly Polls
  3. Kerala Govt Urges Banks To Write Off Loans Of Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. J&K: CRPF Jawan Killed During Encounter In Udhampur; Search Op Launched
  5. Congress Accuses BJP Govt Of Handing Out Jobs To RSS Supporters Via Lateral Entry Into Bureaucracy
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  2. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  3. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  4. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  5. Zion Williamson's Weight Loss Sparks Fan Reaction: What To Expect From The Leaner Pelicans Star Ahead Of 2024 NBA Season
World News
  1. Fridgescaping Explained: The TikTok Trend That’s Making Fridges Fabulous
  2. Blake Lively Slammed For Using Transphobic Slur In Resurfaced Interviews. Fans Outraged
  3. Russia-Ukraine War Latest: Families With Children Told To Flee Pokrovsk
  4. Kamala Harris' Nomination, Special Appearance From Obamas & More | What To Expect At DNC 2024 Chicago
  5. Former Saudi Official Alleges Prince Mohammed Forged King's Signature On Yemen War Decree: Report
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape & Murder Case: Guv Bose Calls Emergency Meet After Ex-cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s ‘Heartfelt Plea’
  2. Delhi Doctors To Offer OPD Services Outside Health Ministry As Strike Continues
  3. Donald Trump Falsely Claims Taylor Swift Endorsement With AI-Generated 'Swifties For Trump' Images | Here's The Truth
  4. Kolkata Rape-Murder Case Reaches SC; Doctor's Parents Slam Mamata Banerjee For 'Doing Nothing' | Top Points
  5. As PM Modi Pitches ‘Secular’ Civil Code, Where Does The UCC Debate Stand? 
  6. Union Minister Manjhi Welcomes Champai Soren Into ‘NDA Family’, Calls Him ‘Tiger’ Amid Party Switch Buzz
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: How The Festival Influences Your Zodiac Sign