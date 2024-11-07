Virat Kohli Announces Association With New Management Firm Sporting Beyond

India’s cricketing superstar Virat Kohli has announced his new management team ‘Sporting Beyond’ on Thursday, November 7. (More Cricket News)
The former India skipper said that the new team shares his goals, transparency as well as values of integrity and his love for the sport.
The 36-year-old Kohli also mentioned that his new management firm will handle all of his business interests.
The move comes a few months after it was reported that Kohli had split his former partnership with Cornerstone, a well-known celebrity management company, which also Bunty Sajdej, his long-time manager was a part of.
"I am excited to announce a fresh start with Sporting Beyond, my new team, who have been working with me for a while now," Virat Kohli wrote on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter)
"The team at Sporting Beyond shares my goals and my values of transparency, integrity and a love for sport, in all its forms. This opens a new chapter for me as I look forward to my partnership with my new team, who will be working with me on all of my business interests," he added.
Kohli, won won the T20 World Cup in June, retired from T20Is, and will be next seen in action in a blockbuster five-match Test series against Australia, with the first game starting on November 22, at the Optus Arena in Perth.