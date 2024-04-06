Cricket

Pakistan-Born Usman Khan Banned By UAE Cricket Board For Five Years After PCB Call-Up

Usman Khan had been playing competitive cricket in the United Arab Emirates with the aim of representing the Gulf nation, but was called up to train with the Pakistan squad after consecutive centuries last month for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, and he accepted the offer

Advertisement

X%2FPakistan%20Super%20League
Usman Khan celebrating a hundred he scored while playing for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League 2024 in March. Photo: X/Pakistan Super League
info_icon

Soon after he joined a training camp with the Pakistan cricket team, top-order batter Usman Khan has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. This means the Pakistan-born cricketer cannot take part in the ILT20 or the Abu Dhabi T10, up until 2029.

Khan had been residing in the United Arab Emirates and playing competitive cricket there with the aim of representing the Gulf nation, but was recently called up to train with the Pakistan squad after his consecutive centuries last month for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, and he accepted the offer.

Advertisement

A statement from ECB said the 28-year-old was “found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board”. It added: “After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects.”

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi (left) met outgoing T20I captain Shaheen Shah Afridi (right) at the national team's training camp in Kakul, Abbottabad on Monday (April 1, 2024). - X/Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan Captaincy Controversy: Shaheen Afridi Still Upset, Meets PCB Chief - Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The UAE cricket governing body stated that Khan competed in the ILT20 this year as a local United Arab Emirates player, and it had an employment contract with the batter for one year. “This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket,” the ECB said.

Advertisement

But the Pakistan call-up changed the equation entirely. Khan had earlier told ESPNcricinfo that he felt he had not breached any contract, claiming that his contract had an exit clause with a 30-day notice period. He had added that the allure of playing for Pakistan was too enticing to turn down.

While the ban is likely to end Khan's prospects of representing UAE, his focus currently would be on Pakistan's upcoming T20 international series against New Zealand, for which he is primed to be selected in the squad. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 also follows in June in the USA and West Indies.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. MS Dhoni Hits Right Notes, Croons 'Bole Jo Koyal' In New Ad To Leave Internet Amused
  2. Bhima-Koregaon case: Shoma Sen Gets Bail From SC After Spending Nearly 6 Years In Jail
  3. ‘Mom I Miss You': Notes On The Walls Of Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital
  4. Alia Bhatt In Talks For Gurinder Chadha’s Disney Musical About Indian Princess? Here’s What We Know
  5. 'Ruslaan' Trailer Review: Aayush Sharma Becomes A Ruthless Killer In This Intense Action Flick
  6. Eid ul-Fitr 2024: Moon Sighting Debate And Why Muslims Celebrate Eid On Different Dates?
  7. ‘Ripley’: 5 Reasons Why The Andrew Scott Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  8. Bird Flu Scare: Second US Human Infection Reported In Texas; Experts Term It '100 Times Worse Than Covid' | Explained