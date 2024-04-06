Soon after he joined a training camp with the Pakistan cricket team, top-order batter Usman Khan has been banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years. This means the Pakistan-born cricketer cannot take part in the ILT20 or the Abu Dhabi T10, up until 2029.
Khan had been residing in the United Arab Emirates and playing competitive cricket there with the aim of representing the Gulf nation, but was recently called up to train with the Pakistan squad after his consecutive centuries last month for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League, and he accepted the offer.
A statement from ECB said the 28-year-old was “found to have breached his obligations owed to Emirates Cricket Board”. It added: “After a detailed investigation, Usman was found to have misrepresented to ECB about his decision to play for the UAE team and has used the opportunities and development provided by the ECB to him to seek out other prospects.”
The UAE cricket governing body stated that Khan competed in the ILT20 this year as a local United Arab Emirates player, and it had an employment contract with the batter for one year. “This was done to give him security and allow him to fulfil his eligibility criteria that would allow him to represent UAE in international cricket,” the ECB said.
But the Pakistan call-up changed the equation entirely. Khan had earlier told ESPNcricinfo that he felt he had not breached any contract, claiming that his contract had an exit clause with a 30-day notice period. He had added that the allure of playing for Pakistan was too enticing to turn down.
While the ban is likely to end Khan's prospects of representing UAE, his focus currently would be on Pakistan's upcoming T20 international series against New Zealand, for which he is primed to be selected in the squad. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 also follows in June in the USA and West Indies.