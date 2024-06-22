USA Vs England Prediction, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

United States will have one final chance to make things interesting in Group 2 of Super 8 when the co-hosts face an uphill battle against defending champions England in the last round 2 match of both these teams at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
After giving South Africa a tough fight in their first Super 8 game, the United States were given their first one-sided defeat in their debut T20 World Cup against the other hosts West Indies. The massive loss against West Indies put a dent in their net run rate so big that they are unlikely to recover from. That means unless they give a similar drubbing to England, they will not be able to go through to the final four even after a win.
England dominated West Indies in their Super 8 opener but then lost to South Africa in the second match. A loss to USA will put them on the mercy of South Africa defeating West Indies and even then net run rate will come to play.
England need a win big enough to surpass West Indies' net run rate and then hope that the co-hosts either lose or win in a manner so that they do not cross the net run rate of the defending champions.
Who will win in the Super 8 Group 1 United States vs England match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here
USA Vs England Head To Head
This is the maiden meeting of these two teams in T20Is.
USA Vs England Squads
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley
USA Vs England Probable XI
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
USA Vs England, Bridgetown Barbados Weather Forecast
The game takes place at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The weather forecast for Bridgetown does not look quite good. The match begins 10:30 AM local time and there are chances of thunderstorms in the morning. The temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius and it will be a humid day.
USA Vs England Bridgetown, Barbados Pitch Report
The Barbados pitch has given all kinds of games. India scored 180+ against Afghanistan while West Indies chased 120-odd in just 10 overs. Expect a decent batting surface with some help for slower bowlers.
USA Vs England Prediction
England are the overwhelming favourites. The question is whether USA will be able to put up a fight or not. Google gives 90% chances of winning to England.