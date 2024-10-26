Cricket

Updated World Test Championship Standings: Where Teams Stand In Final Race After India's Loss

The unprecedented series triumph in India means New Zealand's points percentage has risen from 44.44 to 50.00, which has taken them up to the fourth spot in the World Test Championship table

india vs new zealand 2nd test day 3 pune ap photo
New Zealand celebrate their win over India in the second Test in Pune on Saturday (October 26, 2024). Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India's torrid 113-run defeat in Pune on Saturday (October 26, 2024) has not only sealed New Zealand's first-ever Test series win in India, but also imperiled the World Test Championship (WTC) final prospects of Rohit Sharma's men. India now face a tricky situation and a 0-3 whitewash could spell doom to their chances. (Highlights | Scorecard | More Cricket News)

The unprecedented triumph means New Zealand's points percentage (PCT) has risen from 44.44 to 50.00, which has taken them up to the fourth spot in the WTC 2023-25 standings. The BlackCaps have the same number of points as Sri Lanka (60), but the Lankans' PCT is 55.56.

IND Vs NZ: New Zealand's captain Tom Latham, right, speaks to India's captain Rohit Sharma - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
India continue to hold the top spot, but their PCT has fallen from 68.05 to 62.82, which means Australia, placed second, are nearly level with them (PCT of 62.50). A loss at the Wankhede Test could leave India with an uphill task to make the WTC final cut, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month.

Overall, the result had thrown the WTC points table wide open, with several teams vying for the top two spots. Apart from Australia, India, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, South Africa too could be in with a chance. The Proteas now sit fifth with a PCT of 47.62.

Updated WTC standings after the second India vs New Zealand Test in Pune. Photo: Screengrab: ICC website
Earlier, Pakistan's nine-wicket win over England in the third Test in Rawalpindi clinched them the series 2-1. It also moved Pakistan up to seventh place with a PCT of 33.33, just below England (40.79).

In Pune, India were bowled out for 245 while chasing a 359-run target. All-rounder Mitchell Santner did the star turn with the ball, picking up 13 wickets in the match. India will face the Kiwis in the third and final Test of the series in Mumbai, starting November 1, and anything short of a win would make their passage to the WTC final daunting.

  Updated World Test Championship Standings: Where Teams Stand In Final Race After India's Loss
