UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Get live streaming details and a preview of the four-match ODI series between UAE-W and PNG-W, starting on Monday, 13 October, at Amini Park, Port Moresby

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series
UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch Photo: X/ EmiratesCricket
info_icon

  • UAE Women tak on PNG Women in a 4-match ODI series, starting on October 13

  • UAE Women, led by Esha Oza, aim to build on their 2-2 series draw vs Zimbabwe.

  • This is the first time that these teams are playing an ODI match against each other

The UAE Women’s cricket team is set to continue their development with a four-match ODI series against Papua New Guinea Women, commencing on October 13, 2025, at Amini Park in Port Moresby. This series follows their maiden ODI series draw (2-2) in Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards greater international exposure and experience.

The UAE squad, captained by the prolific all-rounder Esha Oza, includes a blend of experienced players and emerging talents. The team aims to build on their recent performances and gain valuable insights into the dynamics of international women's cricket. The series schedule is as follows:

1st ODI: October 13, 2025

2nd ODI: October 15, 2025

3rd ODI: October 17, 2025

4th ODI: October 19, 2025

PNG retain full ODI status in the current World Cup cycle (2025‑2029), which adds extra weight to this UAE tour. Hosting the UAE in Port Moresby means PNG will play on home turf, at Amini Park, conditions they know well, though they haven’t had too many international fixtures there against non‑Pacific teams.

Related Content
Related Content

This gives PNG a chance to assert themselves and sharpen up ahead of other upcoming challenges like the Emerging Nations Trophy and T20 World Cup qualifiers

UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series: Head-to-Head

UAE Women and PNG Women have never played an ODI match against each other. This is the first time, they will be playing an One-Day International Series in history.

UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series: Live Streaming

When to watch UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series?

The UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series will be starting on October 13, Monday. All the matches will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where to watch UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series?

Unfortunately, the UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series will not be avalaible to stream or broadcast anywhere in India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Highlights, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W Win By 3 Wickets, Complete Highest Chase Ever

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  2. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. The Delhi High Court Ban On Sci-Hub Forces Us To Ask: Whose Labour, Who Profits?

  5. From Margins To Mainstream: Sangh's Long March Through Corridors of Power

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  3. Three Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics