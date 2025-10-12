UAE Women tak on PNG Women in a 4-match ODI series, starting on October 13
UAE Women, led by Esha Oza, aim to build on their 2-2 series draw vs Zimbabwe.
This is the first time that these teams are playing an ODI match against each other
The UAE Women’s cricket team is set to continue their development with a four-match ODI series against Papua New Guinea Women, commencing on October 13, 2025, at Amini Park in Port Moresby. This series follows their maiden ODI series draw (2-2) in Zimbabwe, marking a significant milestone in their journey towards greater international exposure and experience.
The UAE squad, captained by the prolific all-rounder Esha Oza, includes a blend of experienced players and emerging talents. The team aims to build on their recent performances and gain valuable insights into the dynamics of international women's cricket. The series schedule is as follows:
1st ODI: October 13, 2025
2nd ODI: October 15, 2025
3rd ODI: October 17, 2025
4th ODI: October 19, 2025
PNG retain full ODI status in the current World Cup cycle (2025‑2029), which adds extra weight to this UAE tour. Hosting the UAE in Port Moresby means PNG will play on home turf, at Amini Park, conditions they know well, though they haven’t had too many international fixtures there against non‑Pacific teams.
This gives PNG a chance to assert themselves and sharpen up ahead of other upcoming challenges like the Emerging Nations Trophy and T20 World Cup qualifiers
UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series: Head-to-Head
UAE Women and PNG Women have never played an ODI match against each other. This is the first time, they will be playing an One-Day International Series in history.
UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series: Live Streaming
When to watch UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series?
The UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series will be starting on October 13, Monday. All the matches will start at 5:30 AM IST.
Where to watch UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series?
Unfortunately, the UAE Women vs PNG Women, ODI Series will not be avalaible to stream or broadcast anywhere in India.