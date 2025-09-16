United Arab Emirates Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s UAE Vs OMA Match 7 – Check Result

United Arab Emirates defeated Oman by 42 runs in Asia Cup 2025
This marked the first points in Asia Cup 2025 for UAE
Oman's chances of reaching Super 4 stage ended with the loss
UAE's Muhammad Waseem scored 69, becoming the fourth fastest to 3000 T20 runs
The UAE secured their initial points in the Asia Cup 2025 on Monday, September 15, defeating Oman by 42 runs at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu scored half-centuries for the UAE, securing a vital victory that ended Oman's chances of qualifying for the Super 4 stage.
Opening batters Waseem and Sharafu guided the UAE innings. Sharafu scored 51, reading the slow surface effectively and charging down the wicket during the powerplay. Captain Waseem scored 69 runs, having received two reprieves earlier in his innings.
The UAE finished their innings on 172 for five after 20 overs. Jiten Ramanandi took two wickets for 24 runs for Oman. Muhammad Zohaib scored a brisk 21 and Harshit Kaushik added 19 in the death overs, ensuring a defendable total for the UAE.
Siddique Leads UAE Bowling Attack
UAE bowlers dismissed Oman for 130 runs with eight balls remaining. Oman captain Jatinder Singh, on 20, dragged UAE fast bowler Junaid Siddique onto his stumps. This began Oman’s collapse, as they lost three wickets within 14 deliveries. Siddique finished with four wickets for 23 runs, claiming two in the powerplay.
Spinner Haider Ali took two wickets for 22 runs, and Muhammad Jawadullah claimed two for 18. Both Ali and Jawadullah secured their wickets inside the first six overs. Aryan Bisht top-scored for Oman with 24 runs. Oman’s chase faltered significantly, falling short of the target set by the UAE.
Captain Muhammad Waseem reached a personal milestone, becoming the fourth fastest batter to complete 3000 T20 runs. Only Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Virat Kohli (India), and Babar Azam (Pakistan) achieved this feat faster. Waseem was dropped on 27 runs and again on 34 runs before being run out in the final over of the innings.
(With AP Inputs)