UAE Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem Shatters World Record; Joins Jos Buttler And Virat Kohli In List

UAE Vs Oman, T20 Asia Cup: Muhammad Waseem’s 69-run knock propelled UAE to a strong start against Oman while he made history by completing 3000 T20I runs in the fewest balls and 2000 as captain

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: harsh kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem
UAE Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Muhammad Waseem Shatters World Record; Joins Jos Buttler And Virat Kohli In List Photo: File
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Waseem reached 3000 T20I runs in just 1947 balls, breaking Jos Buttler’s previous record of 2068 balls.

  • He became the fourth fastest batter to 3000 T20I runs by innings (84th innings).

  • Waseem also crossed 2000 T20I runs as UAE captain, closing in on Babar Azam’s record.

United Arab Emirates skipper Muhammad Waseem on Monday created history as UAE hosted Oman in Match No. 7 of the Asia Cup 2025.

Batting first, the hosts got off to a brilliant start, led by skipper Muhammad Waseem, who anchored the innings with a vital 69 off 54 balls, including six fours and three sixes. This was a significant improvement from his 19 off 22 against India, as UAE look to register their first win of the tournament.

Muhammad Waseem Scripts World Record

Waseem made history by completing 3000 T20I runs in the fewest balls, taking just 1947 deliveries. He surpassed Jos Buttler, who had achieved the feat in 2068 balls, and now sits ahead of Aaron Finch (2077), David Warner (2113), and Rohit Sharma (2149).

Overall, Waseem reached this milestone in his 84th innings, becoming the fourth fastest batter by innings to 3000 T20I runs, behind Mohammad Rizwan (79), Virat Kohli (81), and Babar Azam (81).

Breaking Records as Captain

In addition to his personal milestone, Waseem also crossed 2000 T20I runs as UAE captain. This record puts him on track with Pakistan’s Babar Azam, who leads with 2642 runs as captain. Waseem’s dual milestones underscore his pivotal role in UAE’s batting lineup.

A victory against Oman is crucial for UAE’s campaign, not just to boost morale but also strategically. The hosts could benefit if Pakistan decides to boycott their upcoming match due to the handshake controversy following their game against India.

Published At:
