Cricket

UGA Vs ITA, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Uganda Bat First Against Italy

Uganda lock horns against Italy for match 11 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 at Entebbe on Wednesday. Here are the toss and playing XI updates of the UGA Vs ITA cricket match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Uganda-vs-Italy-Cricket-Match-ICC-Photo
UGA vs ITA Toss: Uganda will be batting first against Italy in Entebbe. Photo: X/CricketUganda
info_icon

Uganda skipper Riazat Ali Shah won the toss and elected to bat first against Italy in match 11 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 at Entebbe. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The top two teams from the tournament advance to the next round of 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification journey.

Uganda and Italy have so far seen similar results in their first three outings. Their last games were abandoned and before that the two sides had earned a couple of wins in their first two games. Now, whoever among the two manages to post a third win, will most likely also confirm their place as the leaders of the six-team tournament.

Playing XIs

Uganda: Robinson Obuya, Shrideep Mangela, Raghav Dhawan, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.

Italy: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano (c), Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh.

Uganda vs Italy Head-To-Head

These two have faced each other three times and Uganda have won all the three games.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. OTD In 2014: Rohit Sets Record For Highest ODI Score In Kolkata Against Sri Lanka
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami In Playing XI As Bengal Struggle Vs MP; UP Reeling Against Karnataka
  3. UGA Vs ITA, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Uganda Bat First Against Italy
  4. INA Vs MYA, 2nd T20I Toss Update: Myanmar Elected To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Centurion Weather Forecast, Predicted XI And Match Prediction
Football News
  1. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  2. Canada Women’s Football Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  3. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
  4. Neymar Jr To Santos? Pele's Former Club Eyes Brazilian Star After Top Tier Return
  5. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  2. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  3. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  5. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  2. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  2. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
  3. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
  4. West Asia Conflict: Hezbollah Fires Rockets Towards Israel As Tensions Soar
  5. COP29 In Azerbaijan: Climate Funding, Fossil Fuels And More On Agenda| All You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'Vote For INDIA', Says Rahul Gandhi
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign