UGA Vs ITA, ICC CWC Challenge League B, Toss Update: Uganda Bat First Against Italy

Uganda skipper Riazat Ali Shah won the toss and elected to bat first against Italy in match 11 of the ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26 at Entebbe. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
The top two teams from the tournament advance to the next round of 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification journey.
Uganda and Italy have so far seen similar results in their first three outings. Their last games were abandoned and before that the two sides had earned a couple of wins in their first two games. Now, whoever among the two manages to post a third win, will most likely also confirm their place as the leaders of the six-team tournament.
Playing XIs
Uganda: Robinson Obuya, Shrideep Mangela, Raghav Dhawan, Brian Masaba, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo.
Italy: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano (c), Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Gareth Berg, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Crishan Kalugamage, Damith Kosala, Jaspreet Singh.
Uganda vs Italy Head-To-Head
These two have faced each other three times and Uganda have won all the three games.