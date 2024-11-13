Uganda Vs Italy Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When, Where To Watch

The top two teams currently in the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B, Italy and Uganda, are set to go head to head to decide the leaders of the tournament. (More Cricket News)
The top two teams from the tournament advance to the next round of 2027 Cricket World Cup qualification journey.
Both the sides have so far seen similar results in their first three outings. Their last games were abandoned and before that the two sides had earned a couple of wins in their first two games. Now, whoever among the two manages to post a third win, will most likely also confirm their place as the leaders of the six-team tournament.
Here are the live streaming, squads and other details of the UGA Vs ITA cricket match
Live Streaming Of Uganda vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B
When is Uganda vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8?
The Uganda vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8 will be played on Wednesday, November 13 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval at 12:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Uganda vs Italy, ICC CWC Challenge League B match 8?
One can catch the live streaming of the ICC CWC Challenge League B matches on the FanCode app and website.
Italy Squad: Emilio Gay, Joe Burns, Marcus Campopiano(c), Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian Meade(w), Jaspreet Singh, Damith Kosala, Crishan Kalugamage, Gareth Berg, Wayne Madsen, Rakibul Hasan, Justin Mosca, Stefano di Bartolomeo, Zain Ali, Thomas Draca
Uganda Squad: Robinson Obuya, Brian Masaba, Shrideep Mangela, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah(c), Dinesh Nakrani, Alpesh Ramjani, Juma Miyagi, Fred Achelam(w), Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Raghav Dhawan, Frank Nsubuga, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru