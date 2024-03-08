UAE's start to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 has been unpleasant, and unfortunately, they are ending on a more disheartening note. They have lost all three matches played so far with only one match left. The final match of this tri-series for UAE is set against Scotland and will take place on March 9, Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Scotland, as well has struggled in this ODI tri-series, unable to rise to the challenge of unbeaten Canada. Led by Saad Bin Zafar, Canada defeated Scotland in both of their clash, winning first by 7 wickets and then by 5 wickets. Although, Richie Berrington, managed to overpowered UAE by 8 wickets, chasing the target of 135 runs in just 23.4 overs. Bradley Currie's performance as a bowler has been incredible, but inconsistent. While he took 3 wickets against UAE he only managed to take 1 wicket in the previous game against Canada.
UAE had achieved promotion in their previous Challenge League cycle, but in this ODI match, they were unable to live up to the expectations. Captain Muhammad Waseem came close to scoring a half-century in a match against Canada, but unfortunately, he was dismissed at 42 off 50 balls. He had narrowly missed reaching the fifty in the previous match against the same team, scoring 49 off 80 balls. None of the UAE batters managed to cross or score half-ton.
Where to watch UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2?
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will be played on March 9, Saturday at 10:30 AM Local Time| 11:30 AM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be available to stream on the FanCode App and website in India. There will be no live telecasting of the matches on any TV channel.
UAE Vs Scotland, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Squads:
Muhammad Waseem (captain), Aayan Afzal Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Zuhaib, Omid Rahman, Rahul, Rahul Bhatia, Raja Akif, Sanchit Sharma, Tanish Suri, Vriitya Aravind and Zahoor Khan.
Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Scott Currie, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Charlie Tear, Andrew Umeed, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.