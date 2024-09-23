Trinbago Knight Riders will take on Saint Lucia Kings in the 26th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League on Tuesday, September 24th, at the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)
The Knight Riders come into the contest after a convincing seven-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and will look to continue their winning momentum.
While on the other hand, the Kings from Saint Lucia will be eager to get back to winning away after their decent loss to Barbados Royals by 13 runs at the Providence.
TKR Vs SLK, CPL 2024 Squads
TKR: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris
SLK: Johnson Charles, Faf du Plessis(c), Tim Seifert(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ackeem Auguste, Sadrack Descarte, Roston Chase, David Wiese, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Khari Campbell, Mikkel Govia, Johann Jeremiah, McKenny Clarke, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre
TKR Vs SLK, CPL 2024, Live Streaming Details
When is Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, September 24, at 7:30 PM IST at the the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.