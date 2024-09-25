Cricket

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match

The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match 28th will be played on September 28, Saturday. Here's the live streaming details

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Caribbean Premier League 2024
Trinbago Knight Riders at Caribbean Premier Photo: X | Trinbago Knight Riders
info_icon

With the playoffs approaching, the Trinbago Knight Riders are now gearing up to take on Barbados Royals in the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 on September 28, Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (More Cricket News)

The Knight Riders are coming off an 80-run defeat against St Lucia Kings and currently sit fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight matches. Led by Keiron Pollard, they will be looking to bounce back to solidify a spot in the knockout stage.

On the other hand, the Royals are in the third place, also with 10 points from eight matches, by virtue of a better net run rate. Rovman Powell's side recently suffered a 13-run loss to the table leader St Lucia Kings.

The two teams previously met in match 13, where the Trinbago Knight Riders secured a victory by 2 wickets.

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris

Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick WAthanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy

Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals CPL 2024, Live Streaming Details:

When is Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match 28th will be played on September 28, Saturday at 5:30 AM IST at the the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?

The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs England: Shaheen Shah Afridi Joins 15-Member Squad For First Test - Check Full Roster
  2. Test Cricket: Ian Bell Declares Joe Root Will Shine As England's Greatest, Regardless Of Passing Sachin Tendulkar
  3. New Zealand At 2024 Women's T20 World Cup Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Ghana Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC T20 WC Africa Sub Regional Qualifier A: GHA Elect To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. ENG Vs AUS: Who Holds The Record For Most Consecutive Wins Across All Formats
Football News
  1. Neymar's Return: Al-Hilal Coach Shares Updates On Brazilian Star's Recovery And Comeback
  2. Everton Vs Crystal Palace Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Fulham Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch
  4. Serie A: FC Como Beat Atalanta - In Pics
  5. La Liga: Mbappe Scores As Real Beat Alaves - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  2. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  3. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
  4. Japan Open 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When, Where To Watch ATP 500 Tennis Tournament
  5. Somdev Devvarman, Purav Raja Take AITA To Court Over Alleged Sports Code Violations
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut After Backlash Over Farm Laws Remark; BJP Says She Is 'Not Authorised'
  2. Karnataka Court Orders FIR Against Siddaramaiah, BJP Demands CM's Resignation | All About MUDA Scam Case
  3. Probe Into Death Of Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Should Be Fair, Impartial: HC
  4. Phase 2 Voting In Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls
  5. 'Can't Call Any Part Of India As Pak': CJI Tells HC Judge In Soup Over 'Bengaluru-Pak', 'Undergarment' Remarks
Entertainment News
  1. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  2. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  3. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  4. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  5. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  2. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  3. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  5. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Missile Fired At Mossad HQ In Tel Aviv; Israeli Strikes Kill Another Hezbollah Commander
  2. Thailand Becomes 1st Southeast Asian Country To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage
  3. Pakistan's Blasphemy Laws Under Spotlight As Cases Of 'Insult' To Prophet Surface | Explained
  4. Europe Floods: Global Heating Behind Extreme Rain In September, Says Research | A Picture Of Future Climate
  5. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope For September 25, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  2. Probe On Employee Death Reveals EY Was Operating Without Mandatory Registrations: Reports
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. Badlapur Rape Case: Slain Accused's Father Moves HC, Seeks SIT Probe; Oppn Doubts Police's Version Of Killing
  6. Gujarat Accident: 7 Killed, 1 Injured As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Sabarkantha
  7. IND Vs AUS: Record-Breaking Ticket Sales For Boxing Day Test Match In Melbourne
  8. Sri Lanka's Newly Elected President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Polls