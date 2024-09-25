Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch 28th Match

With the playoffs approaching, the Trinbago Knight Riders are now gearing up to take on Barbados Royals in the 28th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2024 on September 28, Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy. (More Cricket News)
The Knight Riders are coming off an 80-run defeat against St Lucia Kings and currently sit fourth in the standings with 10 points from eight matches. Led by Keiron Pollard, they will be looking to bounce back to solidify a spot in the knockout stage.
On the other hand, the Royals are in the third place, also with 10 points from eight matches, by virtue of a better net run rate. Rovman Powell's side recently suffered a 13-run loss to the table leader St Lucia Kings.
The two teams previously met in match 13, where the Trinbago Knight Riders secured a victory by 2 wickets.
Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals Squads:
Trinbago Knight Riders: Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris
Barbados Royals: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Alick WAthanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Dunith Wellalage, Obed McCoy, Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq, Nyeem Young, Kevin Wickham, Ramon Simmonds, Kadeem Alleyne, Rivaldo Clarke, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy
Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals CPL 2024, Live Streaming Details:
When is Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match 28th will be played on September 28, Saturday at 5:30 AM IST at the the Brain Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.
Where to watch Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match?
The Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Barbados Royals, Caribbean Premier League 2024 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. It will be available for live streaming on the FanCode app and website in India.