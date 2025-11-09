Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch AVL Vs BOU Live In India? Check H2H

Aston Villa will face Bournemouth on matchday 11 of the EPL 2025-26
Villa Park set to host AVL Vs BOU
The match will start at 7:30 PM (IST)
In a riveting clash, Aston Villa and Bournemouth will be up against each other on matchday 11 of the English Premier League 2025-26 at Villa Park on November 9.
The Villans will definitely have some home advantage as they are currently sitting at the 11th spot in the table with 4 wins, 3 draws, and 3 losses in the initial 10 games of the season.
They'll look to put on an improved show to elevate their position towards the top of the table and enhance their chances of a European spot next season.
On the other hand, Bournemouth have had a remarkable season so far and are in 5th spot.
They will also look to aim for a spot at the top of the table. Even though they are the visiting team, their strategic and consistent gameplay makes them a difficult team to beat, even away from home.
Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025/26: Head-To-Head (Last 5 matches)
Aston Villa Wins: 3
Bournemouth Wins: 0
Draw: 2
Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The match will be played at the Villa Park Stadium in Birmingham, UK on Sunday, November 9 at 7:30 PM (IST).
Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth, English Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
If you are tuning in from television, then you can watch it on the Star Sports Network and if you want to watch it online, then you can do that on the Jio Hotstar app/website.