Aston Villa Vs Bournemouth Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch AVL Vs BOU Live In India? Check H2H

Aston Villa's Donyell Malen, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League soccer match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Birmingham, England, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Darren Staples)

