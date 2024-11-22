Cricket

Thailand Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B 2024: When And Where To Watch Match 11

Here is how you can watch the Thailand vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match

UAE cricket team. Photo: X/@EmiratesCricket
Thailand are all set to face United Arab Emirates in match 11 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B 2024 at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)

Thailand sit third on the table with two wins and one loss from three matches. They come into this match following a narrow two-wicket victory over Bahrain and will aim to keep their winning momentum going.

The UAE are at the top of the table with three wins from three matches, showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament. They will aim to continue their winning streak.

Thailand Vs UAE: Squads

United Arab Emirates: Alishan Sharafu(c), Muhammad Waseem, Asif Khan, Syed Haider Shah(w), Rahul Chopra, Dhruv Parashar, Zuhaib Zubair, Simranjeet Kang, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind, Sanchit Sharma, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Muhammad Farooq, Nilansh Keswani, Aryansh Sharma, Aayan Afzal Khan

Thailand: Akshaykumar Yadav(w), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Austin Lazarus(c), Nitish Salekar, Sorawat Desungnoen, Satarut Rungrueang, Chanchai Pengkumta, Narawit Nuntarach, Nopphon Senamontree, Sarawut Maliwan, Anucha Kalasi, Kamron Senamontree, Jandre Coetzee

Thailand Vs UAE, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming

When to watch Thailand vs UAE, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11?

The Thailand vs UAE, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11 will be played on Saturday, November 23 at 11:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Thailand vs UAE, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 11?

The Thailand vs UAE, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

