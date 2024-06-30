South Africa are hurting after their T20 World Cup final defeat to India, but captain Aidan Markram said his team must be immensely proud of their efforts. (More Cricket News)
The Proteas needed 30 runs from as many deliveries to clinch the title in Barbados on Saturday.
Instead, the wickets tumbled as India won by seven runs to secure the crown for the first time since 2007.
It was a case of so close, but so far for South Africa, who were playing in their first T20 World Cup semi-final.
While the manner of the defeat stung, Markram refused to be too downbeat.
"I think it'll take some time for us to have a really good reflection on a really good campaign that we've had," Markram said.
"Obviously for the time being, it hurts quite a bit, but having said that, still incredibly proud of this group of players and everyone that's involved in this team.
"A really good game of cricket, so on all fronts, really chuffed with the guys today. Not great to [not] get over the line, but incredibly proud of this group of people that we've got going here in our white-ball squad.
"We got into a great position, which proves that we were worthy finalists and could have won the game today. Unfortunately didn't, but still incredibly proud of the group."
India became only the third team to win the T20 World Cuo more than once, after West Indies (2012 and 2016) and England (2010 and 2022).