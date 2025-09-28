Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Troubles Persist In Asia Cup 2025 Final Vs Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch continued in the Asia Cup 2025 final, where he fell early for just one run. His struggles in T20I finals raise concerns for India’s top-order stability

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suryakumar Yadavs Batting Troubles Persist In Asia Cup 2025 Final Vs Pakistan
Suryakumar Yadav's Batting Troubles Persist In Asia Cup 2025 Final Vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • India are chasing 146-run target, give by Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 final

  • Suryakumar Yadav fell early for just 1 run in the Asia Cup 2025 final

  • Suryakumar's struggles in big tournament finals are concerning, with only 115 runs in 8 T20I final innings

Suryakumar Yadav's lean patch with the bat continued. The India captain, known for his batting flair, got out for a five-ball single in the final of the Asia Cup 2025 against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

After the fall of opener Abhishek Sharma in the second over, he joined Shubman Gill in the middle as India chased a 147-run target for a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title.

But the 35-year-old was undone by a slower delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi. Attempting to loft it over the infield, he mistimed the shot and ended up offering a catch to Salman Ali Agha at mid off. The Pakistan captain held on to a tough chance.

For a player known for his 360-degree shot-making and finishing ability, leaving the field in a final after facing only a few deliveries, irrespective of the manner of the dismissal, would surely raise serious concerns in the Indian camp.

And alarmingly, this wasn't an isolated failure for the Indian captain. It's now part of a broader trend that reflects his struggle to deliver when it matters most.

In T20 tournament finals across leagues and internationals, the right-handed batter from Mumbai has scored just 115 runs in eight innings, averaging 14.37 with a strike rate of 108.49, according to Cricbuzz.

Against Pakistan, his T20I record is similarly worrisome. In eight innings, he has scored 112 runs at an average of 16 with a 113.13 strike rate.

Also, the 2025 calendar year has been unusually lean for a player who has four centuries and 21 fifties in T20Is. The solitary run he managed in the Asia Cup final marked his 100th in 11 innings. Taken together, these numbers point to a decline rather than a temporary slump.

Suryakumar Yadav, of course, carries the dual burden of leadership and batting responsibility, but his inability to anchor or accelerate when the situation required would lead to scrutiny.

India Vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Become Champions For Record 9th Time - X/ BCCI
India Vs Pakistan Highlights, Asia Cup 2025 Final: IND Become Champions For Record 9th Time

BY Deepak Joshi

Meanwhile, Pakistan were dismissed for 146 all out in 19.1 despite Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman posting an 84-run opening stand. They lost the last nine wickets for 33 runs with Kuldeep Yadav claiming a four-wicket haul.

Published At:
×

