Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty against Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma celebrates his fifty against Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2024 match in Hyderabad on March 27, 2024. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A