SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Axar Patel Backs Chasing Strategy On Batting-Friendly Hyderabad Pitch
Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what is a crucial mid-table clash with both teams on six points. SRH come into the game with back-to-back wins at home, while DC are looking to build consistency. At the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, backing the chasing conditions under lights. SRH, led by Ishan Kishan, have made a few changes to their XI, while DC also tweaked their lineup. With a batting-friendly surface expected, this sets up a potentially high-scoring contest where early wickets could play a key role.
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