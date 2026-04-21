SRH Vs DC, IPL 2026: Axar Patel Backs Chasing Strategy On Batting-Friendly Hyderabad Pitch

Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in Match 31 of IPL 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, in what is a crucial mid-table clash with both teams on six points. SRH come into the game with back-to-back wins at home, while DC are looking to build consistency. At the toss, Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl first, backing the chasing conditions under lights. SRH, led by Ishan Kishan, have made a few changes to their XI, while DC also tweaked their lineup. With a batting-friendly surface expected, this sets up a potentially high-scoring contest where early wickets could play a key role.

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, left, and Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, shake hands after toss during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos-Ishan Kishan
Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain Ishan Kishan, left, toss the coin as Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel, watch it during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos- Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos-Travis Head
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Travis Head plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos-Nitish Rana
Delhi Capitals' Nitish Rana bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos-Lungi Ngidi
Delhi Capitals' Lungi Ngidi bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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