Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka women in second T20I at Hambantota on Monday, June 24. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series having already bagged the ODI series 3-0. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by four wickets in the 1st T20I and will look to seal the series. Hayley Matthews-led West Indies are yet to win on the tour and a win here could help them level up the three-match series.
Teams:
West Indies Women (Playing XI): Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell
Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi
Where to watch Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series live in India
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I series will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the women’s T20I series on any TV channel in India.