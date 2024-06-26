Cricket

Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd T20I: WI-W Win Toss, Bowl First In Hambantota - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka women won the first T20I comfortably against West Indies women and will look to clinch the three-match T20I series after having won the ODIs comfortably

X/OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu (right) with her West Indies countepart. Photo: X/OfficialSLC
info_icon

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews won the toss and opted to field first against Sri Lanka women in second T20I at Hambantota on Monday, June 24. The hosts are 1-0 up in the series having already bagged the ODI series 3-0. (More Cricket News)

Sri Lanka defeated West Indies by four wickets in the 1st T20I and will look to seal the series. Hayley Matthews-led West Indies are yet to win on the tour and a win here could help them level up the three-match series.

Teams:

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Afy Fletcher, Qiana Joseph, Cherry Ann Fraser, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Sachini Nisansala, Ama Kanchana, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi

Where to watch Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series live in India

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women T20I series will be available on Sri Lanka Cricket's YouTube channel. There will be no live telecast of the women’s T20I series on any TV channel in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Escort Om Birla To LS Chair
  2. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Mounts To 61, 118 Under Treatment; NHRC, NCW Take Cognisance | Details
  3. Centre Sanctions 1,700-Personnel CISF Contingent For Noida International Airport
  4. 4 Killed In Pharma Factory Fire In Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara
  5. CBI Arrests Arvind Kejriwal Ahead Of SC Hearing Over Stay In Bail Order
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Remembers Father Yash Johar On His 20th Death Anniversary, Pens A Touching Tribute
  2. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Part Ways After Dating For Three Years? Here's What We Know
  3. Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations
  4. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon
  5. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
Sports News
  1. NBA Draft 2024: New York Knicks Acquire Mikal Bridges In Blockbuster Deal With Brooklyn Nets - Report
  2. ENG 0-0 SVN, Euro 2024: England Flicker But Fail To Ignite - Draw Secures Top Spot, Attack Woes Linger- In Pics
  3. AFG Vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Will ICC Punish Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib? Here's What The Rules Say
  4. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  5. ARG 1-0 CHI, Copa America 2024: Last-Gasp Lautaro Goal Sends Argentina Into QFs - Match Report
World News
  1. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  2. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  3. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  4. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
  5. US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi Escort Om Birla To LS Chair