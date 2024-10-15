Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Lankans Bat First In Dambulla - Check Playing XIs

Charith Asalanka's men will look to bounce back and level things up before the final clash. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies, right here

sri-lanka-vs-west-indies-1st-t20i-dambulla-ap-photo
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the first T20I in Dambulla. Photo: AP
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the second T20I between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Dambulla on Tuesday (October 15, 2024). With the Windies having won the first game with ease, they now have the opportunity of clinching the three-match away series one game in advance. Charith Asalanka's men, on the other hand, will look to bounce back and level things up before the final clash on Thursday. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the SL vs WI game, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss Update

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and decided to bat first against West Indies.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt.), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (capt.), Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph.

In the first match, Brandon King and Evin Lewis starred at the top of the order to help the West Indies to a five-wicket victory. Despite strong showings from Kamindu Mendis (51) and Charith Asalanka (59), the West Indies' opening duo did the damage as King's 63 and Lewis' half-century paved the way for victory with five balls to spare.

The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in Pallekele, starting October 20.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Toss Update, 2nd T20I: SL Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. England Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup: ENG-W, WI-W Meet In Dubai As Semi-Final Race Intensifies
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I: Lankans Bat First In Dambulla - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Weather Update: Will It Rain In Bengaluru During IND Vs NZ Match?
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Pat Cummins Outlines Australia's Bumrah Strategy For Blockbuster India Series
Football News
  1. Daniel Maldini Continues Family Legacy With Italy Debut In UEFA Nations League - Reactions
  2. Jonas Eidevall Resigns As Arsenal Women Head Coach After Poor Run Of Results
  3. FIFA U17 Women's World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Teams, Format, Groups, Schedule, Squads, How To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. GER 1-0 NED, UEFA Nations League: 'Supercharged' Germany Have Big Ambitions – Julian Nagelsmann
  5. Belgium 1-2 France, UEFA Nations League: Didier Deschamps Hails 'Radiant' Randal Kolo Muani
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  2. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  3. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
  4. ATP Rankings: Jannik Sinner Behind Only Nadal, Djokovic After Speeding To Year-End Number One
  5. World Tennis League 2024: Kyrgios Wants To 'Shut Up' Doubters With Grand Slam Win
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction LIVE Updates: Last Session Coming Up; Udita Biggest Buy At 32L So Far
  2. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  4. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup Preview: Schedule, Format, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. The Real Reason Behind India And Canada's Failing Diplomatic Ties
  2. From Nijjar’s Assassination To Diplomatic Strains Between Canada And India: A Timeline
  3. What Is The Five Eyes Alliance And How Has It Affected India and Canada's Diplomatic Row?
  4. Air India Gets Bomb Threat Again, Chicago-Bound Flight Diverted To Canada
  5. Maharashtra Polls: EC Calls Out Urban Apathy, Cites ‘Below Average’ Voting In Mumbai, Pune, Thane
Entertainment News
  1. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
  2. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema
  4. “I Like Cinema That Makes You Think”: Mohan Agashe
  5. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer is Fully Loaded But Doesn't Fire
US News
  1. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  2. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
  3. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  4. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  5. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
World News
  1. Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Media From Publishing Images Of ‘All Living Beings’
  2. Europa Clipper: NASA's Dive Into The Ocean Of Jupiter's Moon | Things To Know
  3. Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake To Visit India After November
  4. Jaishankar In Pakistan For SCO Conclave, First High-Level Visit From India In Years
  5. Five Eyes Alliance And The Nijjar Killing Case | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. RG Kar Row: SC Urges Centre To Step In As Bengal Govt Fails To Follow Order; Cal HC Allows Protesters Carnival
  2. Punjab Panchayat Polls: Firing Reported Outside Two Polling Booths, Six Injured
  3. Tamil Nadu: Heavy Rains Batter Chennai, Other Regions
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Polling On Nov 20, Counting Of Votes On Nov 23 | Full Schedule
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23
  6. ISSF Shooting World Cup Final Highlights: Sonam Uttam Maskar Shines With Silver While Others Falter
  7. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction LIVE Updates: Last Session Coming Up; Udita Biggest Buy At 32L So Far
  8. Pakistan Vs England 2nd Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat As Stokes Returns; Same Pitch Being Reused In Multan