Sri Lanka Vs Thailand, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SL-W Vs THA-W Match

Sri Lanka will go head to head against Thailand in match No.12 of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday, July 24th at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (More Cricket News|Full Coverage)
The Lankans will come into the contest after humbling Malaysia, beating them by 144 runs, with Chamari Athapaththu scoring 119 from just 69 balls.
Whereas Thailand have been impressive so far, sitting second in their group. They have managed to win one and lose one having played two, and will look for a giant killing come match day.
SL-W Vs THA-W Full Squads
Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (C), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunarathne, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani
Thailand: Thipatcha Putthawong (C), Nannapat Khoncharoenkai (WK), Suwanan Khiaoto (WK), Koranit Suwanchonrathi, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Nattaya Boochatham, Chanida Sutthiruang, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan
Live Streaming And Broadcast Of Sri Lanka women vs Thailand women match in Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024:
When and where is Sri Lanka women vs Thailand women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 12?
The match will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Wednesday, July 24 starting from 07:00 PM IST.
Where to watch Sri Lanka women vs Thailand women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 12 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to live stream the Sri Lanka women vs Thailand women, Group B, Women's Asia Cup 2024 match 12 in India?
The Women's Asia Cup 2024 matches will be live-streamed on Disney + Hotstar in India.