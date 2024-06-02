Sri Lanka will face South Africa in their first group-stage match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York on Monday, 3 June 2024. The match is scheduled to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. (More Cricket News)
The Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lankan team has some injury concerns but they will be eyeing to put out their best playing XI on Monday and start their campaign with a win.
Aiden Markram's Proteas side is stronger on paper and has some of the big hitters of world cricket right now. Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs will bolster the middle order and the Captain himself along with Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock will try to give a fine start from the top order.
Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj provide ample experience in the spin department. However, despite having Kagiso Rabada, the seam bowling unit seems weak because Marco Jansen and Anrich Nortje did not have a very good season in the recently concluded IPL 2024.
Live streaming details of Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4:
When is Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4?
The match between the two will be held on Monday, June 3 at 8:00 Pm at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
Where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4?
The live telecast of Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 4 will be on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
South Africa Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
Sri Lanka Squad For ICC T20 World Cup 2024
Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Janith Liyanage.