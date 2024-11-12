Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ ODI On TV And Online

Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in the first one-day international of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, on Wednesday, November 13. (More Cricket News)
The hosts Sri Lanka enter the contest after losing the second and final T20I at the same venue, and would be disappointed not taking the series 2-0, after winning the first game.
While on the other hand, the visitors will be pumped after levelling the series 1-1, and would be itching to carry the winning momentum into the one-day internationals.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI Squads
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young
Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka , Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming
What time will the 1st SL vs NZ ODI match start?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.
When will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match be played?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 13, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?
New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.