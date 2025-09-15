Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In SL Vs HKG Game

Nizakat Khan vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga could come into play on the turning and slow tracks of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. His spin wizardry is one of the best in the T20 format and HKG's Nizakat Khan has to be wary of that. The batter who hit a decent 42 against BAN, will have to bring his 'A Game' in this contest.