Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In SL Vs HKG Game

Sri Lanka Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Match 8: Check out the three key battles from the SL vs HKG clash in Dubai, on Monday, September 15

Outlook Sports Desk
  • Sri Lanka take on Hong Kong in match 8 of the Asia Cup 2025

  • Key battles for SL v HKG match that will be played in Dubai

  • SL won their opening match against BAN

Sri Lanka will look to make it two wins out of two in match 8 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 when they play Hong Kong on Monday, September 15 in Dubai. The Lankan Lions started off the tournament with a comprehensive victory over Bangladesh by six wickets.

The Bangla Tigers came into the game on the back of a positive victory over Hong Kong as Lankans chased down the modest target of 139 in 14.4 overs.

As for Hong Kong, their batting did work against Bangladesh but their lack of experience on the international stage, saw them lose by seven wickets against the Bangla Tigers in their opening game.

Pathum Nissanka vs Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka's most destructive batter up the order, Pathum Nissanka will be a key player for the side if they are to go the distance in the tournament. His blistering batting could set the tone for Sri Lanka in the opening overs. However, HKG's Ateeq Iqbal who impressive in their previous game, could look to turn the screws in match 8.

Nizakat Khan vs Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga could come into play on the turning and slow tracks of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. His spin wizardry is one of the best in the T20 format and HKG's Nizakat Khan has to be wary of that. The batter who hit a decent 42 against BAN, will have to bring his 'A Game' in this contest.

Zeeshan Ali vs Matheesha Pathirana

Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana went for 10.50 runs per over in the last game but could use this fixture as a confidence booster. Pathirana remains Sri Lanka's key player but on flat decks, the bowler has not been effective. If Dubai's track is a batting paradise, expect Zeeshan Ali to make merry against a bowler who is still low on confidence.

