Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: Who Won Yesterday In SL-W Vs BAN-W Match?

The result meant Bangladesh's hopes of making the semifinal disintegrating as they slipped to the seventh spot and Sri Lanka moved up to the sixth spot with four points

Chamari Athapaththu defended 9 runs in the last over and took three wickets to seal a thrilling win for Sri Lanka. Photo: ICC
  • Skipper Chamari Athapaththu took three wickets in the final over

  • BAN-W, who were 176 for three, ended at 195 for nine in their 50 overs

  • Bangladesh's of making the semifinal have disintegrated with the defeat

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu produced a dream final over scalping three wickets to help Sri Lanka beat a spirited Bangladesh by seven runs in a low-scoring thriller in their Women's World Cup match on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, who were under pressure almost throughout the second half after they folded meekly for 202 in 48.5 overs, pipped Bangladesh in the last over of the contest as combative knocks from skipper Nigar Sultana (77) and Sharmin Akhter (64 retired hurt) went in vain.

Bangladesh saw their hopes of making the semifinal also disintegrating as they slipped to the seventh spot and Sri Lanka moving up to the sixth spot with four points, similar to India (fourth) and New Zealand (fifth) with only net run rate separating these teams.

With nine runs needed for win in the final over, Bangladesh certainly left a tad more to score with the game on the line and despite their skipper Sultana being at the crease, Sri Lanka captain Athapaththu pulled it off for her side giving away just one run to keep her side still in contention for the final four.

Athapaththu trapped Rabeya Khan leg-before on the first ball of the over and on the second, Nahida Akter was run out at the non-striker's end with a direct hit.

The game's fate, which ended in a heartbreak for Bangladesh, was sealed when Sultana hit one straight to Nilakshika Silva at long-off on the third ball and on the fourth, Athapaththu trapped Marufa Akter for a first-ball leg-before.

Bangladesh, who were 176 for three, ended at 195 for nine in their 50 overs.

But before the game swung Sri Lanka's way, Bangladesh looked set for their first-ever win over the island nation in the 50-overs format which was built on a gritty 82-run stand for the fourth wicket between Sultana and Akhter.

Sultana and Akhter took charge when Bangladesh had slipped to 44 for three inside 16 overs, and giving Sri Lanka absolutely no chance to break through, they took their side from a position of trouble to one that almost guaranteed them a win.

Sultana and Akhter opted for an attritional approach after Bangladesh slipped to 44 for three inside 16 overs, taking their time to settle in and grind it out for what might have turned out to be a match-winning partnership of 82 runs for the fourth wicket.

Neither of the two right-handers took any unwanted risks and built their innings back from a precarious position.

Akhter, who faced 104 balls for her 64 runs with four boundaries and a six, had to retire hurt in the 36th over as she was struggling with the humidity but not before setting up the platform for Bangladesh's second win in the tournament.

Earlier in the day, an inspiring spell from Shorna Akter (3/27) helped Bangladesh bowl out Sri Lanka for a modest 202 after Hasini Perera struck a career-best 85 in their must-win match.

Perera (85 off 99 balls, 13x4s, 1x6s) was the fulcrum of Sri Lanka's innings with her maiden fifty, forging two vital stands with Chamari Athapaththu (46) and Nilakshika Silva (37) on the way, but Shorna took away the bragging rights with a fine spell of 10-4-27-3.

Perera's 85, now her highest ODI score, also featured two dropped catches when she was put down on 55 and 63.

The Sri Lankan No. 3, Perera had herself to blame for a tired-looking shot late in the innings which not only denied her a deserving century but gave Bangladesh an unexpected opening, which they fully capitalised on.

Sri Lanka appeared to be on course for a daunting first-innings total but a flurry of wickets, which began with Silva being dismissed by Shorna, ending a 74-run fifth wicket stand with Perera which threatened to take the game away for Bangladesh.

Shorna was the architect of Sri Lanka's slide as after getting Silva caught at short third in the 32nd over, she had Anushka Sanjeewani back in shade for a easy return grab.

And then, in a poor execution of the reverse sweep, the 18-year-old right-arm spinner Shorna's loopy delivery hit Perera on her backfoot in front of the leg stump.

Perera, who displayed a rich array of strokes especially along the ground, paid a hefty price for attempting to reverse sweep from a vertical position and not reaching out to play the ball conventionally, and her challenge against on-field call of out was futile.

From a comfortable 174 for four in the 32nd over and looking set for a big finish, Sri Lanka folded meekly for 202 all-out in 48.4 overs.

Published At:
