SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 2? Check Highlights And Key Moments

"The captain and coach told me depending on the situation we will use you, my role was to bat lower down the order and they said if we collapse we will send you. When I was batting, I felt that this wicket has something and the way Avesh and Sandeep bowled showed. I'm feeling proud at having got the Man of the Match in such a game, the atmosphere is quite relaxed in the camp. We will celebrate only after winning the final, tonight we will just relax," he said in his post-match interview.