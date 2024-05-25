SRH Vs RR, IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Won Yesterday's Indian Premier League Qualifier 2? Check Highlights And Key Moments

Who won yesterday’s IPL match? The Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals were ousted from the Indian Premier League 2024 by the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad by a margin of 36 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, May 24. (As It Happened | Scorecard)
Samson won the all-important toss and put the men from Hyderabad to bat first. SRH were jolted early when they lost Abhishek Sharma (12) in the 1st over of the match. However, Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37) took over and blitzed away the RR bowlers.
Post their dismissals, SRH found themselves in a spot of bother with the likes of Aiden Markram (1) and Nitish Reddy (5) failed to light up the scoreboard but it was all left to Heinrich Klaasen (50) to take the Hyderabad outfit to a decent total.
His fifty came off 34 balls that included four maximums and was well-supported by Shahbaz Ahmed (18). SRH registered 175/9 in 20 overs. For RR, Trent Boult picked 3/45 whereas Avesh Khan returned with the figures of 3/27.
In reply, RR lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore (10) early on despite Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) going on strongly at the other end. Sanju Samson (10) and Riyan Parag (6) failed to capitalize as the Royals lost half of their side inside 10 overs.
Dhruv Jurel showed resistance with 56 runs as he saw wickets tumble at the other end. For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed took 3/23 as the Hyderabad outfit sealed their spot in the final of IPL 2024 with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals.
Shahbaz was awarded the Player of The Match for his batting and bowling contribution.
"The captain and coach told me depending on the situation we will use you, my role was to bat lower down the order and they said if we collapse we will send you. When I was batting, I felt that this wicket has something and the way Avesh and Sandeep bowled showed. I'm feeling proud at having got the Man of the Match in such a game, the atmosphere is quite relaxed in the camp. We will celebrate only after winning the final, tonight we will just relax," he said in his post-match interview.