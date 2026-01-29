South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Young Lanka Tigers Eye Semi-Final Berth

Sri Lanka will lock horns in the Super Six match of the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in Bulawayo on January 29, 2026. X/ICC Cricket World Cup

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 8 of the Super Six stage of ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on January 29, 2026. Sri Lanka are currently at the 3rd spot in Group 1 after winning two out of their three match played so far. They are just behind Afghanistan with the same wins due to a lower run-rate. They would want to win this match convincingly and bolster their chances of making it to the semi-finals of the world cup. On the other hand, South Africa, who are already out of the semi-final race after losing all their three match will look to salvage some pride by winning this clash and end their tournament on a winning note. Check out the live score and real-time updates of the match here.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jan 2026, 12:18:36 pm IST South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup: Squads Sri Lanka U19: Viran Chamuditha, Dimantha Mahavithana, Senuja Wekunagoda, Vimath Dinsara(c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Chamarindu Nethsara(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Kugathas Mathulan, Aadham Hilmy, Vigneshwaran Akash, Malintha Silva, Jeewantha Sriram South Africa U19: Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Armaan Manack, Muhammed Bulbulia(c), Jason Rowles, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka(w), Enathi Kitshini, JJ Basson, Ntando Soni, Bayanda Majola, Corne Botha, Michael Kruiskamp, Bandile Mbatha, Adnaan Lagadien