SA Vs AUS, WTC Final 2025: David Bedingham Ball Handling Drama Stirs Controversy At Lord's

South African batter David Bedingham found himself amidst a controversy as the 31-year-old seemed to have handled a ball whilst batting during day 2 of the ongoing South Africa vs Australia, WTC final Test at Lord's on Thursday..
The incident took place in the 49th over of the Proteas' innings when Bedingham missed a shot off Beau Webster but the ball hit the pads and the Proteas batter immediately took out the ball and dropped it down to Alex Carey.
Australian fielders were left amused but Usman Khawaja appealed for handling the ball. However, umpires Richard Illingworth and Chris Gaffney had a word amongst themselves and decided 'not out.
Moreover, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden suggested on-air that the ball was declared dead as it entered the knee-roll.
“The ball is considered dead once it gets lodged in the pad," Hayden was quoted on-air.
Why Was David Bedingham Not Given Out?
According to the Marylebone Cricket Club, the ball is declared dead when it is stuck between the equipment of a batter. The rule 20.1.1 says, “The ball becomes dead when whether played or not it becomes trapped between the bat and person of a batter or between items of his/her clothing or equipment.”
Bedingham alongside Kyle Verreynne have taken South Africa to 121/5 at lunch on day 2 against Australia at Lord's. The Proteas still trail by 91 runs.