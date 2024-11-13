Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 1st ODI Toss Update: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat Against New Zealand In Dambulla - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka have decided to bat first in their first ODI against New Zealand to be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. Check the toss and player XIs

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in Dambulla photo gallery_Lockie Ferguson
SL vs NZ: New Zealand and Sri Lanka go head-to-head again after squaring the T20I series. | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
info_icon

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand that is being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. (Streaming | Cricket News)

The BlackCaps have host of top stars missing for this series and have named Mitchell Santner as their white-ball captain.

Check Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy

The hosts Sri Lanka enter the contest after losing the second and final T20I at the same venue, and would be disappointed not taking the series 2-0, after winning the first game.

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming

What time will the 1st SL vs NZ ODI match start?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI  match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

When will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match be played?

The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 13, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.

Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?

New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee’s Advice For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma – ‘Hit Reset’ For Border Gavaskar Test Series
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami Bowls As Bengal Hit 228 Vs MP; UP 89 All Out Vs Karnataka
  4. India Vs Australia: Ravichandran Ashwin Speaks How He Broke Steve Smith's Astute Game Plans
  5. West Indies Vs England Live Streaming, 3rd T20I: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match
Football News
  1. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  2. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  3. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
  4. Neymar Jr To Santos? Pele's Former Club Eyes Brazilian Star After Top Tier Return
  5. Women's Champions League 2024-25 Wrap: Man City, Bayern Maintain Perfect Start With Comfortable Victories
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  3. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  4. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  2. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  3. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea
  4. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  5. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM
  2. 'Executive Can't Replace Judiciary', 'Give 15 Days Notice': SC Verdict On Bulldozer Demolition
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Jharkhand Elections 2024: Phase 1 Polling Underway For 43 Assembly Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  4. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
  5. 'Climate Crisis Is Cost Of Living Crisis': UN Climate Change Chief At COP29
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 46.25% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign