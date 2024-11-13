SL Vs NZ, 1st ODI Toss Update: Sri Lanka Opt To Bat Against New Zealand In Dambulla - Check Playing XIs

Sri Lankan skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat first in the first ODI against New Zealand that is being played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla. (Streaming | Cricket News)
The BlackCaps have host of top stars missing for this series and have named Mitchell Santner as their white-ball captain.
Check Playing XIs:
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Robinson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitch Hay(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy
The hosts Sri Lanka enter the contest after losing the second and final T20I at the same venue, and would be disappointed not taking the series 2-0, after winning the first game.
Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming
What time will the 1st SL vs NZ ODI match start?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will start at 2:30 PM IST.
When will the 1st SL vs NZ T20I match be played?
The 1st Sri Lanka vs New Zealand ODI match will be played on Wednesday, November 13, at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium.
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand white-ball series in India?
New Zealand's white ball tour to Sri Lanka will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.