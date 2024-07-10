Cricket

Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SO Vs WAF Match

Here are the details of the Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 8 live streaming

Match 8 of the Major Cricket League 2024 will witness a thrill clash between the Seattle Orcas and Washington Freedom on July 12, Friday at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas. (More Cricket News)

The Seattle Orcas led by Wayne Parnell faced a setback in their campaign opener match against MI New York suffering a 6-wicket loss. However, the Orcas staged a strong comeback in their second game claiming victory against LA Knight Riders by 9 wickets.

Speaking of the Washington Freedom, they have demonstated their power over the two matches they played one of which ended in no result due to rain. In the opener against MI New York, the team led by Steve Smith claimed victory by 4 runs in DLS method. Also in the second match up against the Texas Super Kings they constructed 62/0 in 4 overs before torrential rain forced them off the field.

Here are the details of the Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 8 live streaming:

When is the Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?

The Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 8 will be played on July 12, Friday at 6:00 AM IST at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Where to watch Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?

The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.

However, the live streaming of the matches will be available at FanCode app and website.

Seattle Orcas Vs Washington Freedom Squads

Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya

Washington Freedom: Marco Jansen, Andries Gous (wk), Mukhtar Ahmed, Obus Pienaar, Saurabh Netravalkar, Justin Dill, Akhilesh Bodugum, Akeal Hosin, Amila Aphonso, Ian Holland, Lahiru Milantha, Yasir Mohammad, Steve Smith (c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Andre Tye.

