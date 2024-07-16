Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders will go head to head in match No.15 of the 2024 Major League Cricket at the Church Street Park in Morrisville on Thursday, July 18. (More Cricket News)
The Orcas come into the fixture after their 23-run loss to San Francisco Unicorns and will look to get back to winning ways.
The Los Angeles Knight Riders, on the other hand, were humbled by the Washington Freedom by eight wickets and will need to put on a better display in the next game.
Here are the live streaming details of the Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Major League Cricket 2024 match 15:
When will the Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 match be played?
The Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 match 15 will be played on Thursday, July 18 at 12:30 AM as per India time at the Church Street Park in Morrisville.
Where to watch the Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, Major League Cricket 2024 match?
In India, the Seattle Orcas vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024 match can be watched on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels. Live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
The global broadcast partners for MLC 2024 are as follows:
USA: Willow by Cricbuzz, YES Network
Canada: Willow by Cricbuzz
Australia and New Zealand: Prime Video
Middle East and North Africa: Cricbuzz
Pakistan: A Sports
Sub-Saharan Africa: ESPN
UK and Ireland: TNT Sports
Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs Seattle Orcas, MLC 2024 Squads
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya